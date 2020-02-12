Mac users meet
The Englewood Area Macintosh User Group will meet from 2:30-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Venice Gardens Civic Center, 406 Shamrock Blvd., Venice. (Note the changed location.) A passel of questions were submitted by various members, peer-reviewed by a board of “certifiable” experts. Come find out about printer choices, how to use an external HD, how to migrate to a new computer or iOS device, where is the iPhone 9, how to use Apple’s iCloud, and many, many more. Users can start thinking of some additional questions to email to eamug1993@icloud.com to be answered at the General Meeting. For more information about the group checkwww.EAMUG.or
g.
Polka Party 2020The Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave., will will present Polka Party 2020 from 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. The Eddie Forman Orchestra, a western Massachusetts polka band that has been performing before audiences since 1968, will perform. Forman is an educator, performer, composer, arranger and recording artist who was inducted into the International Polka Music Hall of Fame in 2006. Doors and kitchen open at 4:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $16; $18.00 at the door. Call 941-474-1404 or 570-650-0436.
