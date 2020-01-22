Give blood in Rotonda
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will sponsor a OneBlood Drive on the Big Red Bus from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday
in the parking lot of the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle, in Rotonda West. You must be 16, weigh at least 110 pounds and present a form of identification. You will receive a free wellness checkup, including blood pressure, temperature, pulse, iron count and cholesterol screening. Appointments are not required, but for faster service appointments may be scheduled by calling 610-952-1333.
Garden Club saleThe Lemon Bay Garden Club will have its annual Rummage and Plant Sale Jan. 23-25 at the historic clubhouse, 480 Yale St., in Englewood. This is the club’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and offers many unique items, including many plants lovingly grown by club members. The preview sale, with a $3 admission, is set for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday. The public sale is 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday and Saturday and admission is free for those days. Proceeds benefit the club’s scholarship fund and its community projects. For more information or to donate items, call 941-474-9069 or visit lemonbaygardenclub.org.
Sailing open houseEnglewood Sailing Association will have an open house, set for 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., in Englewood. The ESA is an all-volunteer nonprofit teaching organization introducing youth and adults to the world of sailing. The group is always looking for potential volunteers. No prior sailing experience is required. The public is invited to visit with club members and see the facility at the park. To learn more about ESA, visit englewoodsailing.org or call 941-500-9622.
Stump Pass Park fundraiserThe Friends of Stump Pass Beach State Park will host a “Beach Bash For Stump Pass” from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass Marina, 260 Maryland Ave., in Englewood.
Friends supports the state park by providing programs and equipment to enhance the experience of all who visit the Charlotte County beach. The group is raising money to buy the rangers an all-terrain vehicle to use on the park’s trails and beaches. Tickets are $50 and available at www.eventbrite.com. Live Caribbean music by steel drum player Harold Antoine, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and free boat rides (while seats last and weather permitting) are included. Cash bar, silent auction and beautiful sunset also available, according to information provided. For more information on sponsorship, tickets or Vacation Getaway chance tickets, send an email message to FriendsofStumpPass@gmail.com.
History of the Hermitage“The History of the Hermitage: From Nudist Colony to Artist Colony,” with Patricia Caswell, Hermitage co-founder and program director, is set for noon Monday, Jan. 27, at the Manasota Beach Club, 7660 Manasota Key Road, in Englewood. The 1907 cottage on the beach was rotted and rusted in the 1990s. It took a diverse team of caring folks to save it from the elements. Beach Club owner Buffy Crampton will add to the story as Caswell tells backstage tales — from pioneers to Pulitzers. The fee, which includes lunch, is $25. For reservations, call 941-474-2614.
