Pioneer Days meetings
The Englewood Pioneer Days Committee meets at 6 p.m. on Aug. 5 and Aug. 19. These meetings are open to the public at Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St., in Englewood. Dates, events and volunteer opportunities for the Pioneer Days celebration will be discussed. Anyone interested in volunteering for any event is encouraged to attend or send an email with contact information to info@EnglewoodPioneerDays.com. Please visit EnglewoodPioneerDays.com for more information about volunteer opportunities, vendor applications and updated information.
Pirate Poker Run
Englewood Beach Waterfest has planned a poker run that can be done using a boat, a motorcycle, car, kayak, stand-up paddleboard or even a pirate ship. The Pirate Poker Run/Ride is set for 11 a.m. Aug. 24. A captain's party is 6 p.m. Aug. 23 at Sand Bar Tiki & Grille.
All stops are accessible by land or sea. They include SandBar Tiki, Skip's Marina, Tiki Hut at Waterside Grill, Aqua Marina at Palm Harbour and Stump Pass Marina, finishing up at the marina's Lighthouse Grill, where prizes will be awarded for the best poker hands at 6 p.m. Hand prices are $30 for First Hand, $15 for Second Hand and $125 for a Boat Load (five hands). There also will be a costume contest and American Made will play at Lighthouse Grill.
All proceeds benefit the nonprofit Englewood Beach Waterfest. For more information and registration, visit PiratePokerRun.org or call Cape Haze Marina 941-698-1110.
Vendors wanted
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, in Rotonda West, will be hosting an Arts & Crafts Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 19. Vendors are wanted for this event. Inside tables, $20; outside two parking spots, $25. Food vendors welcome. No refunds, rain or shine. Questions can be directed to Laura at 941-662-5503, Delores Howard at 941-830-8396, or e-mail at Unit113ALA@aol.com to obtain an application for this event. Please leave a message.
AMVETS Karaoke
Englewood’s AMVETS Post 777, 3386 N. Access Road, sponsors Karaoke Night with pizza at 6 p.m. each Monday and Friday. The only exception is the second Monday, which is the group’s monthly meeting. All veterans and guests are invited. Post 777 is one-year old with 100 members. For membership information, call 941-460-8755.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.