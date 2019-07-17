AMVETS Bunco
AMVETS Post 777 and the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary, in Englewood, will have an afternoon of Bunco from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, July 17 at the Post, 3386 N. Access Rpad. Cost to play is $5. There also will be a raffle and sandwiches to purchase. The proceeds go to the Lemon Bay High School HOBY scholarship fund. Everyone is invited. Contact Susan at 941-681-2001 or susankiray@gmail.com for any further information.
Hermitage artist showcase
The State Teacher/Artist Residency program is presented by the Hermitage Artist Retreat and the Florida Alliance for Arts Education at 5 p.m. Friday, July 19. Come see what these top public school arts educators worked on during their three-week residency at the Hermitage at Blind Pass Beach on Manasota Key.
The 2019 STARs teaching artists are: Cheryl Meehan, a visual arts teacher at Freedom Elementary in Bradenton; Robert Constable, a music composition teacher at Crestwood Elementary in Tampa; David Martin, a visual arts teacher at Bonita Springs Elementary in Naples; Julie Orsini Shakher, a visual arts teacher at Dr. Michael Krop Senior High in Hollywood; and Mirena Suarez, a visual arts teacher at Ada Merritt K-8 Center in Miami.
This program is in the form of open studios, walking from building to building visiting three visual art studios and one music studio at the Hermitage Artist Retreat, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. While there, take a walk on the beach to see the sea turtle nests. It’s free to attend the showcase, but reservations are required and can be requested at hermitageartistretreat.org/event/, or call 941-475-2098 for more information.
Community cleanup
Bring your discarded household items, yard waste, tree trimmings, junk and other garbage or refuse to the Englewood Community Cleanup, set for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 20 at the following locations:
• The vacant lot at South McCall Road and 201 W. Dearborn St.
• VFW Clyde E. Lassen Memorial Post 10178, 550 N. McCall Road.
• Buchan Airport on Old Englewood Road.
Dumpsters will be available to residential customers. Waste Management will be accepting electronics, appliances and computers from residential customers. Tires no larger than 25/16 will be accepted. Sarasota County hazardous waste personnel will be available only at the West Dearborn Street location to accept hazardous materials.
The collection is sponsored by Sarasota County Planning and Development Services/Code Enforcement. For more information, call 941-861-5000.
Adult sailing classes
Learn to sail or refresh your skills with Englewoood Sailing Association’s Adult Sailing Class for those 18 and over. This class will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily over two weekends, July 20-21 and July 27-28 at the ESA Sailing Center at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave. The only prerequisites are the ability to swim and the desire to sail. Cost is $195, and registration is open at the Englewood SKY Family Y. ESA instructors are certified through U.S. Sailing and trained in CPR and First Aid. For more information, call 941-223-9807 or visit englewoodsailing.org.
