Just Neighbors meets
Just Neighbors' first meeting of the season is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at St. David's Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway, in Englewood. All are welcome. The speaker will be Deacon Micki Thomas, who will share about "Awareness Of Your Surroundings," part of a daylong workshop on active shootings. Other ministry resource updates include "Feed The People" and The Senior's Guide to Englewood, presented by Christ Lutheran Church. Refreshments will be served, so come early and network.
Just Neighbors is a community ministry composed of representatives from organizations, churches and individuals who work together to bring awareness of the problems for the low-income families and homeless in the community. The goal is to network and share resources that may assist in making a difference in the lives of those seeking help. For more information, call Pat Knox 941 276-6720.
Beach Road curb work
Charlotte County will continue construction work on the Beach Road curbing project through Dec. 15. The curbing is being installed on the east side of Beach Road from Sandpiper Key condominiums south to the bridge. Travelers may experience lane closures, intermittent slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays within the project limits and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. For more information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Click Project Status Updates in the Popular Links list on the left or contact Sherri Ouimet at 941-575-3609 or Sherri.Ouimet@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Country Western Dance
Lemon Bay Community Academic Partners is having its annual fundraiser, and this year it's a Country Western Dance. The third-annual event is set for 7-11 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave. Tickets are $50, available at Lemon Bay High School, and include hors d'oeuvre bar, four drink tickets, line dancing, music, cash bar and a commemorative 2019 Country Western photo, plus silent auctions, raffles, games and prizes for Best Cowboy and Best Cowgirl.
The Community Academic Partners supports the students of Lemon Bay High School by providing more than $20,000 annually in funding for after-school tutoring, Saturday CRAM sessions for state testing, advanced placement labs, student enrichment software and student academic planners.
For tickets, donations or sponsorship, email lemonbaycap@gmail.com or contact Lisa Wilson at 941-586-9114, Amber Craft 941-270-1595, Cindy Weinfeld 727-460-8548 or Bobbi Fogo 941-468-9430. For more information, “Like” the Lemon Bay Community Academic Partners page on Facebook.
Church coffee house
Sonrise Baptist Church, 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood, has coffee houses on the fourth Saturday of each month. The public is welcome to attend a time of food, fellowship and music from 6-8 p.m. The next one is set for Sept. 28. For more information, visit the Facebook page or call 941-475-5363.
Green Dot training
GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club and the RWA Activities Committee are sponsoring a Green Dot Active Bystander Training Seminar from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at the RWA Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Presenter Chris Hall, Charlotte County Green Dot Coordinator, works in collaboration with the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies toward the vision of a community without violence. This seminar will provide the tools to “do something.” Limited to 35 participants. To register, contact Donna at 697-4980.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.