AMVETS 777 Auxiliary
AMVETS Post 777 and the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary, Englewood, will have an afternoon of Bunco from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday
at the Post, 3386 N. Access Road. Play for $5. Proceeds go to the Lemon Bay High School HOBY scholarship fund. Everyone is invited. Please call 941-681-2001 or contact susankiray@gmail.com for more information.
Englewood East meetingEnglewood East residents can hear an update of what Charlotte County government is planning for the area in 2020 at the next meeting of the Englewood East Property and Homeowners Association, set for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Englewood Charlotte Library, 3450 N Access Road. A member of the county administration staff will speak. All are invited to attend and bring your questions about county government.
Pig Pickin’ craft showThe seventh annual Pig Pickin’ and Arts & Crafts Show at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, in Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area) is set for Friday and Saturday. The Arts & Craft Fair is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The Pig Pickin’ is 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. Ticket are $12 for Chef Alfred’s pulled pork or chicken plus extras, sauce. Eat in or pick up. Also choose cookies for $5 per container. On Saturday, enjoy Boy Scout Troop 776’s pancake breakfast from 8 a.m.-noon. Tickets are $10 and include pancakes, an omelet bar with Chef Alfred and his Junior Chefs, and more. Get tickets in the church office, 941-697-1747.
Health & Wellness FairArea residents will an opportunity for a variety of health screenings and information at the eighth annual Health & Wellness Fair, set for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at Brookdale Rotonda Senior Living, 550 Rotonda Blvd W. There is no admission charge. Proceeds from a raffle and food service will benefit St. David’s Jubilee Center which provides food, clothing and other supplies to underserved families and the homeless. Healthy living is the underlining theme. More than 28 agencies will be on hand to offer a range of services, from blood pressure checks, dental, hearing, CPR, blood sugar testing and many more. Prize drawings will be offered, as well as lunch service. For more information, call 941-698-1198.
Storyteller at libraryJoin storyteller Dave Bernheisel for a free program from 1-3 p.m. Friday at the Englewood Charlotte Library’s meeting room, 3450 N. Access Road. The presentation “Saving a Maritime Treasure” is the story of saving the historic lightship Overfalls, encased in seven feet of mud, and putting her in a setting worthy of her past and the crews who served aboard. The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library. For more information, call 941-681-3736.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.