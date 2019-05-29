Rink to be closed
The roller hockey rink at Tringali Park will be closed for repair and maintenance June 3-9. The rink is at 3460 N. Access Road, in Englewood. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-833-3840 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Free kayaking trips
Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center will have free kayak excursions leaving from Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, in Englewood, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on May 29.
After an introductory program on safety and kayak handling, participants will walk a short distance to Lemon Bay, where a small group of 10 participants will use 11-foot, sit-on, single-person kayaks to navigate the shallow water in search of dolphins, wading birds and other marine life. All kayaks, life vests, paddles, and seats are provided.
Participation is limited to ages 16 and above; under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited, so register at 941-475-0769. Visit ChecFlorida.org for additional kayak dates and other educational programs.
Scholarship golf
The Education, Athletics & Excellence Scholarship Foundation will have its sixth annual golf tournament at 8:30 a.m. June 1 at Lemon Bay Golf Club, 9600 Eagle Preserve Drive. Cost to play is $80 per person, or $90 after May 24, and includes green and cart fees and luncheon at the awards ceremony. Registration is at 7:30 a.m. Play with former NFL players and support scholarships for local students. Sponsorships are available at several levels. Contact Rhondy Weston at 941-286-1548 or rhondyweston@gmail.com.
Kick off the summer
The Englewood Area Athletic Association has planned an Englewood Cats Kick-Off Extravaganza for 2-6 p.m. Sunday, June 2 at the Larry Nichol Field at 6791 San Casa Drive, in Englewood. Celebrate the beginning of summer. The event will include a fundraising barbecue with hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, soda and more. Parents can register their children for the fall season of football and cheer.
Friends of Elsie Quirk
The Friends of Elsie Quirk Library will gather at 2:30 p.m. May 30 at the upstairs meeting room of the library, 100 W. Dearborn St., in Englewood, for their annual meeting. All interested area residents are invited. The Friends provides books, technical equipment, volunteer opportunities, and community programs for all age groups at the library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.