Bridge club meets
The Englewood Bridge Club meets from 12:15-3:30 p.m. each Thursday at the Hills Restaurant at the Rotonda Golf & Country Club, 100 Rotonda Circle, in Rotonda West. The group was started about 25 years ago and plays contract bridge. New players are always welcome. The cost per person is $3. For more information, call 941-698-7945.
Derby Day in Englewood
A taste of the Kentucky Derby is coming to Englewood. It will be held on the grounds of Branded Hearts Stables on Morningside Drive from 4-9 p.m. Saturday. Derby Day will be like no other derby viewing party in Southwest Florida. The festivities will include a “Taste of Derby” provided by 12 local restaurants, an open bar with featured bourbon libations, chance race wagering, “Horseplay” games, a parade of horses from Branded Hearts Stables, a “Hattitude” competition for the ladies and of course, the live viewing of the official 145th Run for the Roses. Proceeds benefit the Englewood Beach WaterFest and Branded Hearts Stables non-profit organization. Tickets are $125 and may be purchased at EnglewoodBeach Waterfest.Com.
Bluegrass in the ParkEveryone is invited to enjoy country and bluegrass music at the Englewood Opry from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursdays at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., in Englewood. Two bands, The Sidemen and Gulf Breeze Bluegrass, will play with guest musicians by invitation. The shows are free and done in cooperation with Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources. Seating is available or bring your own lawn chair. Thursday’s program will be the last of the season. Call 207-593-2616 for information.
Mac users meet
The Englewood Area Macintosh User Group will meet from 1:30-4 p.m. May 2 at the Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St. Presenters include Curt Lundeen with “WordPerfect to Pages, An Archimedes Moment,” and Carl Gaites about “Dealing with Spam.” The usual question-and-answer period, along with announcements from group president Tom Vandenberg, will open the meeting.
Since the group does not meet in the summer months, a Summer Recess Party with light refreshments will follow. Of interest to all members, the group’s 12-year-old MacBook laptop computer will be auctioned off. In addition, members are invited to bring some of their old well-used equipment for sharing on a “Swap” Table. For more details check EAMug.org.
Borrow a life jacketThe Englewood Coast Guard Auxiliary, 1929 Englewood Road (State Road 776), has life jackets for lending. Stop by and borrow one or more for free, courtesy of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Sea Tow Foundation. Life jackets are available in all sizes, 24-7, in a rack front of the building. Return the life jacket when you are finished. For more information, visit CoastGuardEnglewood.com or call Dane Hahn at 941-370-3555.
AMVETS KaraokeEnglewood’s AMVETS Post 777, 3386 N. Access Road, sponsors Karaoke Night with pizza at 6 p.m. each Monday. The only exception is the second Monday of the month, when the group’s monthly meeting is held. All veterans and guests are invited. Post 777 is one year old with 100 members. For membership information, call Andy Hackleman at 941-830-5082 or email him at a.hackleman@yahoo.com.
