Recreation center ribbon-cutting
Charlotte County Commissioners have set a ceremonial ribbon-cutting for 2:30 p.m., Thursday to commemorate the completion of the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park recreation center, 6961 San Casa Drive in Englewood.
The $9 million recreation center was funded by the 1% local option sales tax approved by voters in November 2014. Construction on the 23,000-square-foot facility began April 26, 2018. The center was built by Tandem Construction. Design and permitting was performed by Fleischman Garcia. The center includes a multi-purpose gymnasium, fitness center, multi-purpose rooms and a community garden. For information, visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Parks/Recreation/Aquatics under Popular Links
Woman’s Club
GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will hold its first monthly meeting of the season Thursday at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle. Social time begins at 9 a.m., followed by business meeting at 10 a.m. This month, the club will honor HOBY High School winners as well as continuing education scholarship winners. The club encourages membership to those interested in making new friends and working toward the betterment of the community through volunteerism. For more information, visit www.gfwcrotondawest.org or call 941-214-8553. Membership is not exclusive to Rotonda West residents. Guests are always welcome.
Garden plant sale
The Family Garden Club of Englewood will have a garden plant sale from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 1852 Whispering Pines Circle, Englewood. Most of the plants offered are grown in members’ back yards, so they are acclimatized to this area. Proceeds benefit the club’s scholarship fund for Lemon Bay High School students. For more information, visit www.fgcefl.com
Beach Road curb work
Charlotte County will begin construction on the Beach Road curbing project Monday, continuing through Dec. 15. The curbing will be installed on the east side of Beach Road from Sandpiper Key condominiums south to the bridge. Travelers may experience lane closures, intermittent slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays within the project limits and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area. For information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Click Project Status Updates in the Popular Links list on the left or contact Sherri Ouimet at 941-575-3609 or Sherri.Ouimet@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
