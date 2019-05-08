Cape Haze trail
Cape Haze Pioneer Trail is closing for utility work. The trail, which runs from Rotonda Boulevard East to Brig Street, will reopen May 11. For information, contact Bill Thornton at 941-764-4541 or William.Thornton@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Free drivers ed
Charlotte County Schools is having a free driver’s education program at Lemon Bay, Port Charlotte and Charlotte high schools. Registration deadline is May 21. The program consists of six hours of classroom instruction and six hours of behind-the-wheel driving beginning. Classroom sessions are 9-11 a.m. June 4-6, and the first group begins driving on June 7. Driving days are Monday-Friday with two students per vehicle for eight consecutive weekdays at the same time each day for 90 minutes.
A 0.5 class credit is awarded for successfully completing all parts of the program, which includes classroom, driving and homework. A certificate to submit to your insurance company is provided with the completion of the survey and the above requirements. Applications are available at each school’s main office or guidance office and are due May 21. A student must have a Restricted Learner’s License by June 4. For additional questions, contact Ault’s Driver Education Center at 941-474-5125.
Water quality monitors
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center needs volunteers to participate in the Volunteer Water Quality Monitoring Network. Volunteers travel to one of 16 predetermined land-based sites from Alligator Creek in South Venice to Bull Bay in Placida to test the water for various parameters such as pH, dissolved oxygen and salinity. The information is collected and stored in a database with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and is made available to many organizations and agencies to help maintain good water quality in Lemon Bay. All volunteers are trained and equipment is provided. A training session is set for 10 a.m. Thursday at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, in Englewood. Call 941-475-0769 for information.
AMVETS 777 Bunco
AMVETS Post 777 and the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary will have an afternoon of Bunco from 1-3 p.m. May 13 at the Post, 3386 N. Access Road, in Englewood. Cost is $5 to play and sandwiches are available to purchase. Proceeds go to the Lemon Bay High School HOBY scholarship fund. Everyone is invited. Call 941-681-2001 or email susankiray@gmail.com for more information.
AMVETS 777 Auxiliary
AMVETS 777 Ladies Auxiliary will have its monthly meeting at 5 p.m. May 13 at the Post, 3386 N. Access Road, in Englewood. The post encourages membership to those interested in making new friends and working to help veterans in our area who are less fortunate and need assistance. Contact Tina Bond at amvetsaux777fl@gmail.com or 330-618-7295 for further information.
