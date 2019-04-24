Pier parking closed
The El Jobean Fishing Pier and parking lot will be closed April 24 for parking lot repairs. There will be no access to the fishing pier. It will reopen April 25. For information, contact Michelle Long at 941-639-5828 or Michelle.Long@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Democratic Club
The Englewood Democratic Club will meet at 5:30 p.m. April 24 at the Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St. The featured speaker will be Ron Turner, Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections, who will speak on fair voting practices in Florida. The club elected officers and board members and approved bylaws at its Feb. 27 meeting. The newly elected officers are: Pam Nolan, president: Muriel Glaim, vice president; JoAnne St. Amand, secretary; and David Jones, treasurer. Board members are Karn Cunningham, Stephanie Harrison, Tony Dunbar, Joe Del Bonis and Fred Carley. For more information call 941-475-4607.
Tringali maintenance
Tringali Park Recreation Center, 3460 N. Access Road, in Englewood, will be closed through April 28 for annual maintenance and staff training. The facility will reopen April 29 for all regularly-scheduled programs and activities. Call 207-593-2616 for information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.