Free kayaking trips
Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center will have free kayak excursions leaving from Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Road, in Englewood from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on May 24 and May 29.
After an introductory program on safety and kayak handling, participants will walk a short distance to Lemon Bay where a small group of 10 participants will use 11-foot, sit-on, single-person kayaks to navigate the shallow water in search of dolphin, wading birds, and other marine life. All kayaks, life vests, paddles and seats are provided.
Participation is limited to ages 16 and above; under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited, so register at 941-475-0769. Visit www.ChecFlorida.org for additional kayak dates and other educational programs.
Englewood Democratic Club
The Englewood Democratic Club will hold its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. May 22 at Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St. The club will hear from Patrick Hurley, Charlotte County DEC chair, Jo Bloom, voter registration leader in Sarasota County, and Linda DeMeritt, chair of the Charlotte County precinct coordinating committee. Meetings are open to the public and we welcome all. For more information, call 941-475-4607.
Flag football
Register now for summer flag football in Englewood, set for May 25-July 27. The Englewood Family YMCA and the Englewood Cats have planned this league for players in the third through eighth grades. Teams will be swapped weekly to allow each athlete to play with a new coach and teammates.
Teams will start play at 9 a.m. Saturdays at the Warren Loranger Englewood YMCA, 701 Medical Blvd. beginning May 25. Cost is $50 for members, $60 for nonmembers. For more information and to register, contact Jesse Sullivan at 941-475-1234 or JSullivan@ENGYMCA.org. Visit www.SWFYMCA.org for more information.
Scholarship golf
The Education, Athletics & Excellence Scholarship Foundation will have its sixth annual golf tournament at 8:30 a.m. June 1 at Lemon Bay Golf Club, 9600 Eagle Preserve Drive. Cost to play is $80 per person, or $90 after May 24, and includes green and cart fees and luncheon at the awards ceremony. Registration is at 7:30 a.m. Play with former NFL players and support scholarships for local students. Sponsorships are available at several levels. Contact Rhondy Weston at 941-286-1548 or rhondyweston@gmail.com.
Friends of Elsie Quirk
The Friends of Elsie Quirk Library will gather at 2:30 p.m. May 30 at the upstairs meeting room of the library, 100 W. Dearborn St., in Englewood, for their annual meeting. All interested are residents are invited. The Friends provide books, technical equipment, volunteer opportunities and community programs for all age groups at the library.
Hurricane seminar
Englewood United Methodist Church will host its annual free community Hurricane Awareness Seminar from 2-4 p.m. June 3 in the church’s Fellowship Hall, 700 E. Dearborn St., in Englewood.
Guest speakers will be Sarasota County’s emergency management director Edward McCrane, Charlotte County’s emergency management director Jerry Mallet, and Bridgette Montalvo of the American Red Cross. There will also be representatives from many organizations on hand with table displays, plus information on evacuation routes, shelters, preparations for your family, home, pets and more.
The church is accepting nonperishable food donations for Englewood Helping Hand. and the Suncoast Community Blood Mobile will be on site for donations from 1-5 p.m. For more information, call 941-270-2505.
Sacred music
A spiritual gathering is held at 5 p.m. the third Sunday of each month at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway. People seeking a peaceful, centering, and tranquil experience will enjoy this Celtic Spiritual sanctuary featuring Celtic music and Gregorian chant. Music is humanity’s most primal language. We need no background other than being a human being to connect. Ancient sacred music featuring Gregorian chants and Celtic instrumentals from musical periods spanning many centuries provides an ideal setting for meditative contemplation amid the bustle of everyday life. This is not a church service, and all are welcome. This gathering will be offered the third Sunday of each month, from 5-6 p.m. Email thereverend@stdavidsenglewood.org for more information.
