Englewood East meeting
“What you like to see for the future of Englewood East?” will be the topic at the next Englewood East Property and Homeowners’ Association meeting, set for 2:30 p.m. May 15 at the Englewood Charlotte Library, 3450 North Access Road, Englewood. The group also will talk about ways to get its voices heard by Charlotte County Commissioners. This will be the last meeting for the season, until the association reconvenes in October. The public is welcome.
Cowboy Poets in concert
The Dougie’s Barn Concert Series in Englewood will kick off Saturday with Southern rock touring band, The Cowboy Poets. The show will be held at Dougie’s Barn in North Englewood. Tickets are $10 for the music, or $25 will include a barbecue dinner. Proceeds will benefit the Englewood Chamber of Commerce’s E.Y.E. on Nature program. For tickets and more information, visit www.englewoodchamber.com.
Stroke awareness
In recognition of National Stroke Awareness Month, Englewood Community Hospital is hosting a free Lunch & Learn session at 11:30 a.m. May 16 at at the Suncoast Auditorium behind the hospital at 779 Medical Drive, in Englewood. Two stroke-related topics will be presented. Managed service provider Katie Forsman will speak on “Aphasia: Difficulty with Words.” Physical therapist Rick Carrick will speak on “Balance and Fall Protection.” Please register for this event by calling 941-473-3919 or at EnglewoodComm Hospital.com.
Tochdown Club golf
The Lemon Bay Touchdown Club’s annual golf tournament is set for a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. May 18 at Rotonda Golf & Country Club’s Hills Course, 100 Rotonda Circle. Cost for the four-person scramble is $75 per golfer. The tournament benefits the Lemon Bay High School Manta Rays football program. For more information, contact Holly Haynes at 941-270-2479 or Carla Bounds at 941-539-3700, visit lbtdclub.com or email lbtdclub@gmail.com to register online.
