Thrifty Treasures Sale
The St. Francis Women’s Guild is hosting its Thrifty Treasures Sale, beginning with the earlybird sale from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 24. (A $3 entrance fee will be charged for this day only). The regular sale dates are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 25, and 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 26.
Teen Halloween Dance
The Englewood Community Coalition will present a free Halloween Dance for teens in seventh through 12th grade from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Englewood Event Center, 3069 S. McCall Road, Englewood. There will be a Zombie DJ, music, dancing, snacks, prizes and a special guest from the grave. This is a safe, drug- and alcohol-free event. Space is limited to 300 kids and their parents. For more information, contact Kay Tvaroch of the Englewood Community Coalition at kay@ccEnglewood.com or 941-681-0091, or visit www.ccEnglewood.com.
Casino bus trip
American Legion Auxiliary 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, is sponsoring a casino bus trip to Seminole Casino Immokalee on Nov. 7. The bus departs at 9 a.m. and returns at 6 p.m. Cost is $28. Reservations must be paid by Nov. 4. Call Laura or Delores at 941-697-3616 for information and reservations.
Craft show vendors
Vendors of handcrafted items are invited to apply for a spot at the Arts & Crafts Show at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area) and set for Feb. 21-22. Spots are $75. For more information, call 941-276-7281.
Craft Bazaar
Rotonda West Woman’s Club Annual Craft Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle, rain or shine. Handcrafted items from Coastal Boutique creations, Christmas gifts, decorations, sewn gifts from our Sew n Sew ladies, “Cookies by the Pound” and more. Proceeds support our community.
Art Center’s open house
The Englewood Art Center will host its Fall Open House from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the gallery, 350 S. McCall Road, in Englewood. This indoor, family-friendly event features art exhibitions, artist demonstrations, and live music by the NepTunZ. Four exhibitions will be on display, including “Local Colors in Oil, Pastels, and Watercolor” by Diane Mannion in the Mitchell Gallery; paintings by Kaytee Esser in the Mangrove Gallery; watercolor paintings by Arnie Parios in the Members Gallery; and the “Aqueous Exhibition” by members of the Florida Suncoast Watercolor Society in the Loranager Gallery. A reception for all four exhibits is 2-4 p.m. The artist demonstrations will be 2-4 p.m. and feature Englewood Art Center instructors. Artists participating in demonstrations include Johan Bjurman (acrylic painting; still life), Robert Broyles (watercolor painting), Jeff Ellis (wood and chip carving), Paul Frehe (ceramics), Maggie McClellan (portraiture), Sheryl Unwin (scratchboard and/or colored pencil drawings) and Nichole Moranda, an EAC ceramics and youth instructor. Create your own mobile decorated with faux fall “leaves” made from string, ribbon or wire. For more information, visit www.ringling.edu/EAC or call 941-474-5548.
