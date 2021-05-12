SOUTH COUNTY — Englewood Community Hospital (ECH) has been named to the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list for the second time.
No other hospital in the area made the list, which "recognizes excellence in clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, patient experience and financial health," according to a news release.
ECH was one of of 2,675 short-term, acute- care, nonfederal hospitals in the U.S. evaluated by IBM Watson Health and one of 20 facilities recognized in the Medium Community Hospital category.
In total, 11 Florida hospitals made the list, which IBM Watson Health established to identify best practices that may help other healthcare organizations, the release states.
Also a factor in this year’s ranking was a measure of a hospital's contributions to community health as a provider of critical services for community health and preventive care; through contributions to community health by teaming up with local organizations to implement critical programs; and by its support of local economic and social progress.
The new measure led to a change in ranking for more than one-third of the 100 hospitals, the release states.
According to IBM Watson Health, hospitals on the list had better results on performance indicators including survival and readmission rates, as well as length of stay.
“This quality and safety recognition is more important to patients than ever before, and we are grateful to our caregivers for their steadfast commitment.” said Steve Young, CEO of Englewood Community Hospital, in the release.
For more information about the list, visit 100TopHospitals.com.
