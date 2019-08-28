Women’s Resource Center classes
Women’s Resource Center invites area women to educate, empower, engage and enrich. WRC offers career coaching, mental health counseling, astrology, meditation, financial, family law consultation and resource advice.
For program details at the Venice Center, call 941-485-9724; visit: MyWRC.org.
LBHS golf scramble
The second-annual Lemon Bay Athletics Golf Scramble is set for Saturday, Oct. 5, at The Hills Golf Course at Rotonda Golf & Country Club. Organizers are looking for sponsors at all levels. All proceeds benefit the student athletes at Lemon Bay High. For information, contact Ryan LaVallee at 941-474-7702, ext. 3015, or email ryan.lavallee@yourcharlotteschools.net for more information.
NAMI meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness family support group meets in Venice the first Wednesday of the month, 7-8:30 p.m., at Venice Health Park, 1201 Jacaranda Blvd., room 1283. Call 941-376-9361; visit: NAMISarasotaCounty.org.
Venice Museum & Archives
Venice Museum & Archives is closed for maintenance in August and will reopen Sept. 3.
Veterans services
Brookdale Rotonda Senior Living will host Amy Pomeroy, Veterans Services Officer of Charlotte County for a presentation for veterans, surviving spouses, and their families regarding assistance with financing senior housing. It’s set for 10 a.m. Aug. 29 at Brookdale Rotonda, 550 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda. Phone Brenda Peckham at 941-698-1198 for more information or to RVSP.
ReStore seeks helpers
ReStore in Venice needs volunteers in Venice. If you have a few hours per week and want to serve in a fun environment, you can help answer phones and schedule pickups or sort and process donated items. Call Venice ReStore, 941-493-0529.
Woman’s Club meets
GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will hold its first monthly meeting of the season Sept. 12 at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle. Social time begins at 9 a.m., followed by business meeting at 10 a.m. This month, the club will honor HOBY High School winners as well as continuing education scholarship winners. The club encourages membership to those interested in making new friends and working toward the betterment of the community through volunteerism. For more information, go to www.gfwcrotondawest.org or call 941-214-8553. Membership is not exclusive to Rotonda West residents. Guests are always welcome.
Boca beach cleanup
Gasparilla Vacations is partnering with Keep Lee County Beautiful and The Ocean Conservancy to co-host a beach clean-up from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Fifth Street Beach, Boca Grande. Volunteers and sponsors are needed. Registered volunteers will receive a T-shirt and goody bag from local island businesses. Gloves and trash bags will be provided. Volunteers can sign up at signupgenius.com. For more information, email Rob Domke at 941-965-1426 or email rob@go2boca.com.
Country Western Dance
Lemon Bay Community Academic Partners is having its annual fundraiser, and this year it’s a Country Western Dance. The third-annual event is set for 7-11 p.m. Sept. 28 at the Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave. Tickets are $50, available at Lemon Bay High School, and include hors d’oeuvre bar, four drink tickets, line dancing, music, cash bar and a commemorative 2019 Country Western photo, plus silent auctions, raffles, games and prizes for Best Cowboy and Best Cowgirl.
The Community Academic Partners supports the students of Lemon Bay High School by providing more than $20,000 in funding for after-school tutoring, Saturday CRAM sessions for state testing, advanced placement labs, student enrichment software and student academic planners.
For tickets, donations or sponsorship, email lemonbaycap@gmail.com or contact Lisa Wilson at 941-586-9114, Amber Craft 941-270-1595, Cindy Weinfeld 727-460-8548 or Bobbi Fogo 941-468-9430. For more information, visit the Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.