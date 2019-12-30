ESengeast010120a

Members of Englewood East Property and Home Owners Association held their Christmas celebration at the Country Hound Cafe.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

Members of the Englewood East Property and Homeowners Association celebrated the 2019 holiday season during their annual get together at a neighborhood eatery.

Bill Rolfe kindly hosted the event at his Country Hound Cafe in Palm Plaza, 1951 S McCall Road, Englewood. Following the delicious food and joyous celebration, all members went home with gift certificates and other goodies donated by local business establishments. Vice president Carrie Flynn and her team made the day a grand success.

The Englewood East Property and Homeowners Association is open to anyone interested in Englewood East. The next meeting is set for 2:30 p.m. Jan 15 at the Englewood Charlotte Library, 3450 N. Access Road, Englewood.

