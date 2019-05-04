Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 86F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.