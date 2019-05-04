ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Elks Little League junior division baseball team fell to Venice 13-8 Monday evening in a slugfest.
The Elks, 8-2 on the season, fell behind early and could never catch up. Devyn Kirsten was the starting pitcher. Andrew Pulaskie followed him on the mound.
Matthew Whitmore led a balanced Elks offense with a run-scoring double. Several other Elks players also had hits, but Venice matched them offensively.
“I have to give Venice credit,” said Elks manager Sean Kirsten. “They’ve gotten better and played a good game, especially defensively and didn’t make many errors. We didn’t play really bad but we could have done better.”
The Elks will play at Venice today in a 9 a.m. contest. They will play Venice again at 6 p.m. Monday and conclude the regular-season with a 9 a.m. game May 11 at the Englewood Sports Park.
Following the regular season, the Elks will either play Venice for the District 16 all-star tournament championship or join them to play in the sectional tournament. Englewood was the only District 16 team to form an All-Star team last season and competed in the Section 6 tournament.
Middle school sports
In area middle school sports action, L.A. Ainger’s wrestling team will participate in the Charlotte County meet today at Charlotte High School. The meet will start at 10 a.m.
Punta Gorda is the defending champion. The Eagles won the championship last season with 249.5 points. Murdock was second with 85, Port Charlotte had 83 and L.A. Ainger scored 66. The Cougars don’t have a lot of depth this season, but have some good wrestlers.
Following the wrestling tournament, the county track and field meet will be May 18 at the Charlotte High School track, starting at 9 a.m.
L.A. Ainger did very well in last year’s track and field meet. They won the boys team championship for the second straight season and the girls finished second for the second straight season. They took five individual first places in both the girls and boys divisions.
