ENGLEWOOD — Is it open? Is it closed? Is it for sale? Is it sold?
These are some questions Richard Solano answers weekly at the Englewood Event Center.
“We are open. We are not open the way we were before COVID-19 hit,” said Solano, the event center’s chief operating officer.
“We have extremely limited capacity because of the virus and are pretty sure we won’t reopen to pre-COVID levels anytime soon.”
The event center, 3069 S. McCall Road, served as a community facility that was regularly used for banquets, weddings and funerals, and well-attended events for nonprofits.
Each year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Englewood held its Chefs Cooking for Kids event featuring samples from local restaurants while raising money for Big and Little Sister matching opportunities. Last year, the Suncoast Humane Society held a successful drag show fundraiser.
The center doubles as a concert hall. Local bands such as Maiden Cane and Tolerance Zero performed live, indoor shows along with traveling acts like Atlanta Rhythm Section and Todd Rundgren,
