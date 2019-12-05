Englewood Area Fire District firefighters were called to a structure fire at Selma Avenue and Spruce Street off State Road 776 in Englewood on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters arrived quickly and were able to extinguish the fire, which was in a shed, before it was able to spread to other buildings nearby on the property. The fire district did not have a cause for the fire as of Thursday afternoon.
