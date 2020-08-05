ENGLEWOOD — The free Englewood Community Care Clinic closed in March due to the onset of COVID-19.

The clinic’s doors remain closed, but it is ready to serve patients remotely.

The clinic closed to protect its volunteers, most of whom are 65 years or older. The clinic now is ready to serve its 3,400 existing patients remotely through telehealth.

Patients can call 941-681-2081 to request appointments.

“Patients must have access to a smart phone,” said Beth Harrison, the nonprofit clinic’s executive director. She

