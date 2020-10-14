ENGLEWOOD — After a nine-month hiatus due to COVID-19, the free Englewood Community Care Clinic has begun seeing patients once again.
The clinic closed in March to protect its volunteers, most of whom are 65 years or older, from exposure to COVID-19. In July, the clinic began serving some of its patients remotely through TeleHealth access.
But now it’s ready to reopen its doors.
With the drop in the number of new COVID cases locally, the clinic’s doctors and medical staff feel more confident caring for patients, said Beth Harrison, the clinic’s executive director.
Appointments are required. Call 941-681-2081.
The clinic is in Charlotte County’s Mac Horton-West Charlotte County Annex, 6868 San Casa Drive. In the wake of the pandemic, the clinic limited its hours to from 5-8 p.m. Thursdays.
The clinic has suspended its dental services due to the pandemic. It does not offer any COVID-19 virus testing.
“Every week, we will be tweaking (services) a bit,” Harrison said.
Patients will have their temperatures taken. They will be screened for any recent travel or any potential contacts with people who tested positive with the virus.
The clinic’s patients are limited to those from 18-64 years old, primarily people working in the service industry, construction and other jobs who cannot afford medical insurance, or who do not receive insurance from their employers.
Patients also may be those who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid or other government assistance.
The clinic expects it will have to re-screen patients to ensure they still qualify financially for care. Their household income must fall at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.
The poverty line income levels vary according to the number of people in a household. The poverty line for a household of two is $17,240 annually. For a family of four it’s $26,200 annually.
