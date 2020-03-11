First Sunseeker Resorts, now Punta Gorda Airport has failed to gain a seat on the Tourism Development Council for Charlotte County.
A majority of county commissioners Tuesday overruled the recommendation of the council and appointed restaurateur Keith Farlow. Farlow is owner of Farlow’s on the Water, a restaurant in Englewood. His appointment addressed two criticisms of the council, which are that it is too heavily weighted toward Punta Gorda and toward the accommodations industry.
The state-mandated board oversees and advises on the spending of bed tax dollars, among other tasks.
Four people, including one council member, spoke before commissioners, with three urging the commission to reject the council’s recommendation. The council had recommended Kaley Miller, who has been communications and marketing manager for the airport since 2018.
“While we do not question the ability of Ms. Miller, nor the appropriateness of the Punta Gorda Airport to be represented on the Tourism Development Council, we do object to the process of the selection and the ultimate county representation of the TDC resulting from the process,” said Ed Hill, a candidate and director of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce.
This vote against more representation from Punta Gorda is the second problematic appointment to the state-mandated council since the retirement of Julie Mathis, executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, in October.
Micah Richins, Chief Operating Officer of Sunseeker Resort, was to be the council’s recommendation to commissioners after Mathis retired. State statute, however, limits the number of members from the accommodation industry to four, Tourism Development Director Wendie Vestfall told the Sun. Sunseeker would have brought the underrepresented mid-county area into the council.
With two real estate agents from West County and representatives from Four Points Hotel and Fisherman’s Villages both in Punta Gorda, the accommodation roster is full.
At least one commissioner supported for Miller. Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said the county has moved beyond competition between regions.
“While people may come from a different geographic area, their job on that council is to represent the best interest for all of Charlotte County,” Deutsch said. “The airport plays an extremely important part in tourism in Charlotte County...in my mind there’s no question they should have a representative on the council.”
Commissioner Chris Constance said the city should find a way to get the airport on the council, possibly by making one of its two seats an airport seat.
Commissioners Ken Doherty and Bill Truex both said the county should propose special legislation to change its council makeup to include the airport.
The repeated criticism was that Miller’s appointment would make six of the nine members representing Punta Gorda, while the city only generates 29% of the tourism tax dollars.
County administration did not make available the actual vote of the board, just that a majority supported Farlow.
Farlow spoke before his appointment, saying business owners in West County pressed him to share their point of view.
“Please select someone that is a business owner, and not only a business owner, but someone who is not an accommodation business,” he said.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo said he wanted to see a business owner over another chamber director.
Six people applied for the seat, including Teri Ashley, director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, John Wright, director of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, and Callie Stahl, director of the Peace River Wildlife Center in Punta Gorda.
The council, among other things, reviews the spending of bed tax dollars from rentals. The revenue may be used for capital construction of tourist-related facilities, tourist promotion, and beach and shoreline maintenance, according to the state Department of Revenue.
