Englewood Community Hospital recently hosted its second Healthy Hearts Luncheon and fashion show at the hospital’s Suncoast Auditorium. The luncheon benefits the American Heart Association’s Charlotte County Heart Walk, which is set for Feb. 8, 2020 at Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. It included a beautiful lineup of models sharing the fashions of Ivy’s on Dearborn and a gourmet lunch catered by Lock ‘n Key Restaurant and Pub. It also featured a brief educational session prior to the fashion show by Dr. Ken Paler, a cardiologist.

For more about the Heart Walk, visit www2.heart.org.

