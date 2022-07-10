SARASOTA — An Englewood man is accused of starting a fight inside Sarasota County Jail, where he threw a garbage can at another inmate.
Kenneth J. Sindelar, 47, had previously been charged with contempt of court and criminal mischief.
According to an incident report from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Sindelar was caught on video footage engaging in destruction of jail property and acting combative with other inmates on the night of July 4; the entire incident amounts to approximately five minutes of footage.
Authorities allege that the video footage shows Sindelar throwing two tablets to the ground in his cellblock. When one of the other inmates confronts him, he then steps up onto a bench and continues arguing with the inmate; the inmate then pushes him off the bench and onto the floor.
Continuing the argument, Sindelar then hit a nearby telephone with his elbow and attempted to yank the phone on the wire.
He was subsequently wrestling to the ground by three other inmates, one of whom allegedly placed a trash can on his head.
Shortly afterward, Sindelar is seen throwing the trash can at another inmate; that inmate then approached him and began punching him.
A different inmate escorted Sindelar and restrained him until corrections officers arrived to remove him from the cell block.
Two of the inmates who retaliated against Sindelar told deputies that he was shouting threats to kill them during the incident.
Sindelar was later charged with one count each of aggravated battery, assault by a detained person, and criminal mischief. The incident report noted that it was the third time Sindelar has been charged with criminal mischief within a week.
