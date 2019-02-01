ENGLEWOOD — This is the week Englewood takes a good look back at its history.
Starting Saturday, the 17th annual Lemon Bay Festival will begin. Englewood’s two libraries — the Elsie Quirk and Charlotte-Englewood library — will each have a week’s worth of activities, and the celebration will culminate in the Cracker Fair on Feb. 9 at West Dearborn Street’s Pioneer Plaza.
“Every one has a home town,” said Esther Horton, a Lemon Historical Society board member that’s staging the free, annual Cracker Fair. Her family first settled in Englewood in the late 1800s.
Horton views the Lemon Bay Festival as helping new residents and visitors learn more about what makes Englewood Englewood and, maybe, make Englewood and Florida feel more like home.
Pat Lewis-Carpenter, a former reference librarian at Elsie Quirk, organized the first Lemon Bay Fest in 2003. Lewis secured proclamations from both the Sarasota and Charlotte county commissions declaring the second week in February as “Englewood History Week.”
“There has been very little published about Englewood’s history,” Lewis-Carpenter told the Sun in 2005. After the first Englewood History Week, she said, “It was so successful, we decided to expand it out into the community.”
When Lewis-Carpenter retired in 2006, the Lemon Bay Historical Society coordinated the first Cracker Fair. Most programs were then held at Elsie Quirk Library, but now both libraries, the friends groups from both Englewood libraries and business owners help to support programs and keep the Lemon Bay Festival a community tradition.
