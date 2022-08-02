Stump Pass

A man died after falling from a boat near Stump Pass Beach State Park on Monday, authorities stated Tuesday.

 Sun File photo by Tom O’Neill

ENGLEWOOD — A fatality was reported out of Stump Pass after a man fell out of his boat.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed Tuesday that they responded to the report of a “single boating vessel accident” in the area around 4 p.m. Monday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments