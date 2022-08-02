Englewood man dies after falling from boat By FRANK DIFIORE Staff Writer Aug 2, 2022 Aug 2, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A man died after falling from a boat near Stump Pass Beach State Park on Monday, authorities stated Tuesday. Sun File photo by Tom O’Neill Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ENGLEWOOD — A fatality was reported out of Stump Pass after a man fell out of his boat.The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed Tuesday that they responded to the report of a “single boating vessel accident” in the area around 4 p.m. Monday.According to a statement from FWC, there were two persons at the boat when they responded: an injured man and a “good Samaritan” who was attempting to treat the injured man until help arrived.“Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased at the scene,” the statement read.Terry Richard Mensing, 71, of Englewood, was the man who died, FWC stated.FWC noted the vessel Mensing was in was not under power when he fell from the boat into the water.“We are still early on in the investigation, but we are working to determine the circumstances of the incident,” the update statement read.FWC, Charlotte County deputies and Englewood Fire Rescue responded to the call. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Englewood Stump Stump Pass Beach State Park Fish And Wildlife Conservation Commission Terry Richard Mensing Charlotte County Florida Boating Vessel Good Samaritan Fatality At The Scene Deceased Fwc Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
