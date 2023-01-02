VENICE — An Englewood man who was injured in a Venice car crash caused by a suspected drunk driver has died.
Denver Gillean, 93, was returning home after having dinner with friends when he was involved in a multi-vehicle accident at South Tamiami Trail and U.S. 41 Bypass in Venice shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Gillean was among five people hospitalized as a result of the crash.
The man authorities say caused the crash, Israel Lee Rogner, 43, of Punta Gorda, is being held without bond at the Sarasota County Jail on multiple charges including five counts of DUI with damage to property or person of another. He is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 10.
Gillean succumbed to his injuries Friday, after three days in the hospital.
“He was a viable, 93-year-old man — and he loved the ladies,” said his daughter Karen Bouma. “He was a great dancer and he had many friends at the Moose Lodge.”
Gillean was an Army veteran who fought in the Korean War. He lived in Englewood for more than 20 years.
He moved from Grand Rapids, Michigan after retiring from American Seating, a company specializing in the production of chairs and seats for public transportation, schools and churches, according to Bouma.
“He often said he retired early to go fishing,” Bouma said. “He would have turned 94 on Jan. 27 … He always said he was going to live to be 100.”
Bouma said her father was conscious and talking when he arrived at the hospital, according to her sister who lives in Tampa, but his health rapidly declined.
“He had so many internal injuries and several broken ribs,” she said. “His body just couldn’t take it.”
Jennifer Lynn Creel, Gillean’s caretaker, said she was traumatized when she heard the news.
“I’m pretty distraught over the situation,” Creel said. “I had to watch my client of two years die in a hospital due to a drunk driver. Other than old age, he was a happy, healthy man.”
Rogner, who also was hospitalized from the crash, refused sobriety tests at the hospital, authorities said. His wife told deputies he had been drinking throughout the day.
Rogner had a previous DUI charge in Charlotte County that was reduced to reckless driving.
Since January 2022, he was barred from driving for personal reasons and only possessed a business purposes driver’s license.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.