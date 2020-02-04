RESULTS
GOLD DIVISION
Jan. 24
Libee’s 24, Rum Bay Pirates 18
Key Agency 12, Englewood Moose 6
New Faull Inn 10, Ricaltini’s 5
Howards 13, End Zone 5
Jan. 27
Libee’s 16, New Faull Inn 15
Rum Bay Pirates 21, End Zone 14
Howards 15, Englewood Moose 14
Ricaltinin’s 19, Key Agency 9
Jan. 29
Ricaltini’s 19, Howards 8
End Zone 17, Key Agency 16
Rum Bay Pirates 18, New Faull Inn 17
Libee’s 18, Englewood Moose 9
Jan. 31
End Zone 19, Ricaltini’s 15
New Faul Inn 14, Key Agency 13
Rum Bay Pirates 14, Englewood Moose 11
Libee’s 11, Howards 7
SILVER DIVISION
Jan. 21
Green Hornets 19, Riverwood Relics 18
Landy’s Orange Crush 18, Old Dawgs 17
Purple Panthers 14, Yellow Jackets 12
Englewood Elks Lodge 2378 19, Ben’s Barbershop 10
Jan. 23
Englewood Elks Lodge 12, Green Hornets 10
Yellow Jackets 25, Old Dawgs 21
Purple Panthers 15, Ben’s Barbershop 12
Riverwood Relics 19, Landy’s Orange Crush 18
Jan. 28
Yellow Jackets 12, Green Hornets 10
Purple Panthers 11, Landy’s Orange Crush 10
Ben’s Barbershop 21, Old Dawgs 17
Englewood Elks Lodge 18, Riverwood Relics 17
Jan. 30
Landy’s Orange Crush 19, Ben’s Babershop 4
Green Hornets 18, Purple Panthers 15
Englewood Elks Lodge 15, Yellow Jackets 13
Riverwood Relics 20, Old Dawgs 9
BRONZE DIVISION
Jan. 23
Legends 26, Classics 23
Jan. 28
Legends 15, Classics 10
Jan. 30
Classics 25, Legends 18
STANDINGS
Gold Division
Libee’s 6-1
Rum Bay 5-2
New Faull Inn 5-2
Ricaltini’s 4-3
Howards 3-4
End Zone 2-5
Key Agency 2-5
Englewood Moose 1-6
Silver Division
Purple Panthers 5-2
Landy’s Orange Crush 5-2
Englewood Elks Lodge 5-2
Green Hornets 3-4
Yellow Jackets 3-4
Ben’s Barbershop 3-4
Riverwood Relics 3-4
Old Dawgs 1-6
Bronze Division
Legends 4-1
Classics 1-4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.