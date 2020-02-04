RESULTS

GOLD DIVISION

Jan. 24

Libee’s 24, Rum Bay Pirates 18

Key Agency 12, Englewood Moose 6

New Faull Inn 10, Ricaltini’s 5

Howards 13, End Zone 5

Jan. 27

Libee’s 16, New Faull Inn 15

Rum Bay Pirates 21, End Zone 14

Howards 15, Englewood Moose 14

Ricaltinin’s 19, Key Agency 9

Jan. 29

Ricaltini’s 19, Howards 8

End Zone 17, Key Agency 16

Rum Bay Pirates 18, New Faull Inn 17

Libee’s 18, Englewood Moose  9

Jan. 31

End Zone 19, Ricaltini’s 15

New Faul Inn 14, Key Agency 13

Rum Bay Pirates 14, Englewood Moose 11

Libee’s 11, Howards 7

SILVER DIVISION

Jan. 21

Green Hornets 19, Riverwood Relics 18

Landy’s Orange Crush 18, Old Dawgs 17

Purple Panthers 14, Yellow Jackets 12

Englewood Elks Lodge 2378 19, Ben’s Barbershop 10

Jan. 23

Englewood Elks Lodge 12, Green Hornets 10

Yellow Jackets 25, Old Dawgs 21

Purple Panthers 15, Ben’s Barbershop 12

Riverwood Relics 19, Landy’s Orange Crush 18

Jan. 28

Yellow Jackets 12, Green Hornets 10

Purple Panthers 11, Landy’s Orange Crush 10

Ben’s Barbershop 21, Old Dawgs 17

Englewood Elks Lodge 18, Riverwood Relics 17

Jan. 30

Landy’s Orange Crush 19, Ben’s Babershop 4

Green Hornets 18, Purple Panthers 15

Englewood Elks Lodge 15, Yellow Jackets 13

Riverwood Relics 20, Old Dawgs 9

BRONZE DIVISION

Jan. 23

Legends 26, Classics 23

Jan. 28

Legends 15, Classics 10

Jan. 30

Classics 25, Legends 18

STANDINGS

Gold Division

Libee’s 6-1

Rum Bay 5-2

New Faull Inn 5-2

Ricaltini’s 4-3

Howards 3-4

End Zone 2-5

Key Agency 2-5

Englewood Moose 1-6

Silver Division

Purple Panthers 5-2

Landy’s Orange Crush 5-2

Englewood Elks Lodge 5-2

Green Hornets 3-4

Yellow Jackets 3-4

Ben’s Barbershop 3-4

Riverwood Relics 3-4

Old Dawgs 1-6

Bronze Division

Legends 4-1

Classics 1-4

