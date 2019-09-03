On Aug. 20, Englewood Moose 1933 representatives Gerry Greiff and Newt Webb presented St. David's Jubilee Center administrator Ruth Hill with a $1,000 check. Englewood Moose has been a generous booster over the years for the Jubilee Center, which provides emergency food, funds and other services for the needy and homeless in Englewood. For more information about services or donations, visit stdavids.dioswfl.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.