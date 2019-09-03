ESmoosestdavid082719a

On Aug. 20, Englewood Moose 1933 representatives Gerry Greiff and Newt Webb presented St. David's Jubilee Center administrator Ruth Hill with a $1,000 check. Englewood Moose has been a generous booster over the years for the Jubilee Center, which provides emergency food, funds and other services for the needy and homeless in Englewood. For more information about services or donations, visit stdavids.dioswfl.org.

 PHOTO PROVIDED
