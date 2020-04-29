ENGLEWOOD — With 7,000 members, the closing of Englewood Moose Lodge means the 30 employees are not working.
“We were following the social distance guidelines inside the lodge last month,” said Debbie Boudreaux, administrative assistant. “We pulled some chairs out of the bar to create the proper space and moved tables apart. Then, two days later on St. Paddy’s Day, we were shut down.
“Our employees used this time to do some deep cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting the building. We’ve added landscaping and done painting for several weeks.”
In order to help these workers bring home a paycheck, the lodge developed a new menu for curbside pickup and delivery within a 10-mile radius.
Available from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, the menu includes starters like fried calamari, egg rolls, chili nachos and chicken quesadillas. The salads are Greek, Caesar, blackened fish summer salad, Caribbean seafood and fruit, which includes jumbo shrimp and real crab meat. Salads range from $6.99 to $13.99.
They have the Memphis Burger, Nantucket Burger, a breaded pork tenderloin sandwich and Pasadena chicken sandwich. The burgers and sandwiches range from $8.99 to $10.99.
There’s also Whitey’s famous chili and dockside stone crab chowder soups, which are $4.99 for a cup and $5.99 for a bowl. They have a Philly cheesesteak sub and a blackened fish sub. Dinners include a half or full rack of barbecued ribs, blackened fish dinner, fried fish dinner and a fried shrimp dinner. Dinners range from $6.99 to $13.99.
“We are doing all we can to keep each of our employees working,” Boudreaux said. “We have had to postpone events or reschedule for next year. We
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.