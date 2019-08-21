Veterans services
Brookdale Rotonda Senior Living will host Amy Pomeroy, Veterans Services Officer of Charlotte County for a presentation for veterans, surviving spouses, and their families regarding assistance with financing senior housing. It’s set for 10 a.m. Aug. 29 at Brookdale Rotonda, 550 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda. Phone Brenda Peckham at 941-698-1198 for more information or to RVSP.
Pirate Poker Run
Englewood Beach Waterfest has planned a poker run that can be done using a boat, a motorcycle, car, kayak, stand-up paddleboard or even a pirate ship. The Pirate Poker Run/Ride is set for 11 a.m. Aug. 24. A captain’s party is 6 p.m. Aug. 23 at Sand Bar Tiki & Grille.
All stops are accessible by land or sea. They include the SandBar, Skip’s Marina, the Tiki Hut at Waterside Grill, Aqua Marina at Palm Harbour and Stump Pass Marina, finishing up at the marina’s Lighthouse Grill, where prizes will be awarded for the best poker hands at 6 p.m. Hand prices are $30 for first hand, $15 for second hand and $125 for a Boat Load (five hands). There will also be a costume contest and American Made will perform at Lighthouse Grill.
All proceeds benefit the nonprofit Englewood Beach Waterfest. For more information and registration, visit PiratePokerRun.org or call Cape Haze Marina 941-698-1110.
Woman’s Club meets
GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club will hold its first monthly meeting of the season Sept. 12 at the Rotonda West Community Center, 646 Rotonda Circle. Social time begins at 9 a.m., followed by business meeting at 10 a.m. This month, the club will honor HOBY High School winners as well as continuing education scholarship winners. The club encourages membership to those interested in making new friends and working toward the betterment of the community through volunteerism. For more information, go to www.gfwcrotondawest.org or contact Membership Chairman Clare at 941-214-8553. Membership is not exclusive to Rotonda West residents. Guests are always welcome.
Boca beach cleanup
Gasparilla Vacations is partnering with Keep Lee County Beautiful and The Ocean Conservancy to co-host a beach clean-up from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Fifth Street Beach, Boca Grande. Volunteers and sponsors are needed. Registered volunteers will receive a T-shirt and goody bag from local island businesses. Gloves and trash bags will be provided. Volunteers can sign up at signupgenius.com. For more information, email Rob Domke at 941-965-1426 or email rob@go2boca.com.
Stop scammers
Brookdale Rotonda Senior Living will host a free Stop Senior Scammers event from 10-11 a.m. Aug. 21 at its facility, 550 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda. Learn how to stop con artists who target the elderly. For more information and reservations, call Brenda or Linda at 941-698-1198.
