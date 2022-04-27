Images of Ukraine exhibit
The North Port Art Center will hold an exhibit of Ukrainian artwork through May 14 with a reception at 6:30 p.m. April 29 at the Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way. Art Center artists have dedicated their time and support painting places of interest, museums and historic places that represent Ukraine and that may not be standing anymore due to the destruction and as a tribute to Ukraine and their people. All artwork may be purchased and will go to the local Ukrainian community.
FISH needs volunteers
FISH of North Port, a nonprofit volunteer organization that provides rides for North Port residents, is in urgent need of volunteers. Drivers take North Port residents to medical appointments in North Port, Englewood, Port Charlotte and Venice. Many volunteers are returning north for the season, however clients live her fulltime. Volunteers are needed to drive and dispatch. It's about 2-3 hours per week, Monday through Friday to drive on a day that is convenient for them. Drivers may turn down a reques if it is not convenient. Mileage will be reimbursed if requested. Driver qualifications are a valid driver license and a licensed vehicle in good working condition. To learn more, contact Bruce Isbell at (941)429-8945.
Volunteers needed
Englewood Meals on Wheels is in need of volunteer drivers to help fill in when drivers cannot deliver. Drivers are provided a ride-along training and then added to the substitute list. Substitute drivers are given usually a week or more notice and are only scheduled once per week. There is also a need for people to work in the office. Please call 941-474-4445 and leave a message for Terri Lawson, the volunteer coordinator.
Arbor Day celebration
Lemon Bay Garden club invites the community to an Arbor Day celebration at 10 a.m. April 29 at the new Englewood Helping Hand building on the campus of Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St. Alice White, founder of People For Trees, has donated a sweet gum tree to plant.
Cornhole tournament
The Lemon Bay High girls basketball team will have a benefit cornhole tournament from noon to 4 p.m. April 30 at The New Faull Inn, 2670 Placida Road. Cash prizes. It's $40 per team. Raffles include a custom cornhole board for $5 a ticket before the tournament. For more information or to sign up, contact Kayla Reid at 718-354-0377 or Kayla@venuetoyouswfl.com.
Splash Into Summer
North Port residents get free admission to the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd., for the Splash Into Summer and Mayday Drowning Prevention Expo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 7. Admission on a first-come, first-served basis with proof of North Port residency. Children under 11 must be with an adult. Have fun and learn about local safe water practices. Meet Josh the Otter. For more information, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/SplashIntoSummer or call 941-429-PARK(7275) and select option 1.
Friends of Elsie Quirk
The Friends of Elsie Quirk Library's annual meeting is 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 in the upstairs meeting room at the library, 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. All dues-paying members of the Friends are invited. The Friends maintain a website and provide library enhancements not covered by the Sarasota County budget, such as books, technical equipment and community programs for all age groups. Volunteers operate a bookstore, provide teen scholarships and maintain a reading garden. For more information, visit friendsofelsiequirk.org.
Newcomer Day
North Port's Newcomer Day is set for 10 a.m. to noon May 14 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. Presented in partnership with the North Port Chamber of Commerce, the Parks & Recreation Department, Newcomer Day is designed to connect residents with resources, programs, and services within the community. Find information tables featuring local nonprofits, government entities, and businesses. Free parking and admission. Visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/NewcomerDay call 941-429-PARK (7275).
Guns-n-Hoses
The Axe Haus in North Port will present Guns-n-Hoses, an axe-throwing tournament pitting North Port Police officers against North Port firefighters. The North Port Police Officers Association and the North Port Firefighter Benevolent Association are both participating, and all proceeds benefit the two organizations. Everyone's invited. There will be raffles, food by Uncle Frank's Hot Dogs and fun for the whole family. It's set for noon to 3 p.m. June 11 at 7040 Sumter Crossing Blvd. For more information, visit www.theaxehaus.com.
Volunteer techs needed
Writers on the Air needs volunteer techs to help out with a radio show at North Port Common Grounds Meeting Hall, 12735 US 41, North Port, next door to 97.5 FM. The show tapes from 5:15-7:15 p.m. Tuesday nights. No experience necessary. Will train. Contact Linda at Lschell2@verizon.net or 941-223-1262.
