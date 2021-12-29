Spanish classes return
Spanish language classes will return to the Elsie Quirk Library, 100 W. Dearborn St., Englewood, on Fridays, beginning Jan. 7. Beginner’s Spanish Class, is 10:30 a.m. to noon, a beginning Intermediate Spanish Reading Group from 2-3:30 p.m. For the Beginners Class Sign up at the Elsie Quirk library or scgovlibrary.librarymarket.com/events/month. For the Reading Group, email spanishfaculty@gmail.com.
Dance 2 B Fit classes
A volunteer group has started Dance 2 B Fit, featuring choreographed dance, with movement and strengthening for every muscle group, 9-10 a.m. Thursday mornings at the Ann and Chuck Dever Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood. Low-impact dance designed to be enjoyed, especially for the non-dancer. Appropriate for all age groups, especially 55+. Cost is $2 directly to the Recreation Center. Questions? Call 419- 433-6988 or 941-681-3760.
Kaleidoscope of the Arts
Join the North Port Art Guild for an intoxicating evening of performing artists for the Kaleidoscope of the Arts fundraiser, set for 4:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at Plantation Golf and Country Club, Venice. There will be music, singing, a silent auction, gift basket auction and live art auction, dinner and entertainment for $85. Dress as your favorite character or yourself. Visit www.northportartcenter.org or call 941-423-6460 for info or to purchase tickets.
Collector car display
All are invited to Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area) to see 100 to 125 vintage cars at the Open Collector Car Display. It's set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. The Vintage Motor Car Club of America, Southwest Florida Region is assisting. Tom’s Traveling Tunes will provide DJ music, and food and non-alcoholic beverages will be available. Contact Lee Royston at 941-626-9359 if you want to display your car. Contact the church at 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com for more information.
Movie on the Green
North Port’s free, family-friendly outdoor Movie on the Green series kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd., with “Boss Baby: Family Business” and “Space Jam: A New Legacy” will be playing on Feb. 25. Vote for the movie of their choice (options to be determined) for the viewing on March 25. Clara’s Clubhouse will be on-site for those with sensory needs.
North Port Kids Night Out
Parents and Guardians are invited to give themselves a night off and register their children for Kids Night Out, hosted by North Port Parks & Recreation. The event will be 5-8:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. It’s open to kids from kindergarten through eighth grade. $15 per child for games, arts and crafts and a light dinner in a safe and supervised environment while parents get a well-deserved break. Pre-registration is required at //bit.ly/KidsNightOutNP. For more information, call 941-429-PARK(7275) and select option 2.
Manta Market
The Manta Market returns to Lemon Bay High School. Markets are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot in front of the school, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. Find fine arts, crafts, artisanal food and much more. It’s an outdoor market that accommodates up to 80 local vendors. Dates are Jan. 22, Feb. 12 and March 5. Check out Manta Market on Facebook for more information.
Wiffleball tournament
North Port Parks & Recreation Department has a single-day, double-elimination wiffleball tournament set for 11 a.m. Feb. 26 at the Narramore Sports Complex, 7508 Glenallen Blvd. Teams pay $75 and are guaranteed at least two games. Participants must be 16 or older, four to seven players. Registration opens Jan. 4, first-come, first-served at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., open 5:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. Questions? Call 941-429-PARK(7275) and select option #2 or email Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com.
Library bookstore open
The bookstore at the North Port Library, 13800 Tamiami Trail, has reopened. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday Friday and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays. The store offers a great selection of books CDs DVDs magazines and puzzles. Call 941-861-1300 for information.
Bingo at San Pedro
San Pedro Catholic Church Holy Name Society will be hosting bingo on Friday evenings. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. at the church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Games will run until about 9 p.m. For more information, call Ron at 941-416-5559.
Englewood Bridge Club
The Englewood Bridge Club has resumed play at 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at The Hills Restaurant, 100 Rotonda Blvd. The cost is $3 per person. Please arrive by 12:15. Call 941-698-7945 for more information.
Card parties
The Parish Women’s Guild of St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road Grove City, has monthly card parties from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Cost is $8, which includes lunch at 11:30 a.m. All proceeds go to the guild’s charities and Higher Education Grant program. Reserve at sfoachurch.com or 941-697-4899 no later than the Monday before the card party.
