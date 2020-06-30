Special school board meeting
The Sarasota County School Board will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday to discuss reopening plans. Members of the public can watch the meeting on the district's YouTube channel, or by calling in to 1-877-853-5257 and use ID number 532 549 747, or in person at 1980 Landings Blvd., Sarasota. The public can submit public comments by email to PublicComment@sarasotacountyschools.net. The email will be open Wednesday and Thursday. All emails must be received by 3 p.m.
Englewood Beach Putt Putt
Team registration is open for the Englewood Chamber of Commerce's 4th Annual Englewood Beach Putt Putt mini golf tournament. The Putt Putt features teams of four, traveling to nine restaurants to play one hole at each. Team cost is $80, and the number of teams is limited to 60. Costumes are encouraged, and this year’s theme is "Red, White and Blue." To ensure the safety of the players and restaurant employees, the chamber has changed up the format quite a bit from past years. More information and registration can be found on the Chamber’s website at EnglewoodChamber.Com.
Football skills camp
The North Port Mustangs Boosters will present the Off the Grid football skills and agility camp featuring certified trainer Alex Portee. The camp is for players 5 to 14 years old and is $25 per session. Sessions for skilled position players are July 11 and July 18. All sessions are 10 a.m. to noon at Larry Thoennissen Field, 4946 City Center Blvd., North Port. Register at leaguelineup.com/npbooster.
Sailing camp
The Englewood Sailing Association has changed the schedule for its annual “Learn to Sail” camp. Dates are July 6-10, July 13-17 and July 27-31. Sailing Association members are incorporating social distancing and cleaning procedures in place and will use the month of June to practice them. The Learn to Sail camps are for youngsters aged 10-17 who know how to swim. Sessions are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. The course is offered at $150. Students must know how to swim. Boats and books are provided. Need-based scholarships are available. For more information log on to www:englewoodsailing.org or call 941-451-9856. Intermediate and advanced sailing courses are also offered. Adult sailing is also available for members. For more information, visit www.swflymca.org/programs/ online-program-registration, then select “Specialty Camp” then “2020 Sailing Camp.”
Football, cheer signups
The Englewood Area Athletic Association, parent organization for the Englewood Cats football and cheer programs, are holding online registration for the fall 2020 season. The organization entered the American Youth Football in 2019. The first practice is set for 6-8 p.m. July 20 at Larry Nicol Filed at Ann Dever Park, 6791 San Casa Drive, Englewood. Practices are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Register at www.playyon.com/eaaa. Click the registration link for required documents. To volunteer or to donate to the organization, email englewoodcatspw@gmail.com or visit the Englewood Cats 2020 Facebook page and send a message.
St. David’s Jubilee Center
St. David’s Jubilee Center of Englewood announced its free Clothes Closet will reopen June 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. Due to COVID-19, to ensure the safety of our volunteers, no clients may enter the building. Please ring the doorbell at the ramp to alert volunteer, who can fill the order and bring clothes outside. The Jubilee Center is accepting gently used, laundered summer clothing and shoe donations. For more information, call 941-681-3550.
The Food Pantry is open 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Wednesday. Each family will receive a box of food based on the number of members in their household and if the family has children. Also available are hygiene products, paper goods, and toiletries. Bread and pastries donated by Publix are given out daily to those in need.
'Yard of the Year'
The Allamanda Garden Club of North Port is celebrating its 55th anniversary by presenting its "Yard of the Year" contest. Judges are looking for some of the most beautifully and creatively landscaped front yards in North Port. Yards must be designed and maintained by the homeowner or tenant. Judging will take place from the street and will be based on general overall appearance, maintenance, neatness and most importantly, curb appeal.
Three winners will be selected. Winners will receive a "Yard of the Year" sign to place on their property for one year and will be special guests at the Allamanda Garden Club 55th Anniversary luncheon on Nov. 20. Photos of each yard will be featured on the Allamanda Garden Club website, social media sites as well as in local newspapers. In addition, winners will be featured on the Chat with Pat Radio Show on WKDW 97.5FM.
Application and additional guidelines are available on the Allamanda Garden Club website, allamandagardenclub.com. Deadline is Sept. 15. Judging will begin the following week. Winners will be announced October 2020. For more information, call Emily Panek at 941-423-0743.
