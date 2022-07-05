Woman's Club sale
The Lemon Bay Woman's Club is planning a huge rummage sale, set for 9:15 a.m. Saturday, July 9 at 181 Cocoanut Ave, Englewood. All are welcome. Please note, this is not at the club, it is at a home next to the Elsie Quirk Library.
Sock Hop
The Rotonda American Legion Auxiliary Unit 113, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, presents a Sock Hop, set for 5-9 p.m. July 16. Dress to Impress in your '50s best! There will be 50/50 drawings and a basket raffle. A limited menu will be available. Music presented by Seasons of Sound with Eric Stefanik. Donations of school age children’s socks and shoes will be accepted. Call 941-697-3616 for information. It's open to the public.
Second Monday supper
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, in the Gulf Cove area of Port Charlotte, offers free dine-in or carry-out suppers on the first Monday of every month. Because of July Fourth celebrations the church is postponing this month’s supper for one week. The menu for the July 11 supper, served 3:30-5:30 p.m., is chicken, baked beans, roll and dessert (plus beverage if dine-in). Reserve through the RSVP link at GulfCoveChurch.com. Meals are free, but donations are appreciated. Call 941-697-1747 for information.
NP adult basketball league
Sign-ups will open July 11 for North Port's Fall 2022 adult basketball league with the North Port Parks & Recreation Department. It's open to players 16 and older, playing at the Morgan Family Community Center, 6207 W. Price Blvd., 6-9 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, Aug. 15-Oct. 20. Team fee is $315. Get forms at CityOfNorthPort.com/Leagues, call 941-429-PARK(7275) or stop by the Morgan Family Community Center for information.
North Port candidate forum
The North Port Area Chamber of Commerce will host a North Port Commission candidate forum July 21 at the AMVETS Post 312, 7050 Chancellor Blvd., presented by Venice Print Center. It’s free open to all. Meet candidates from 5-5:45 p.m. The forum is 6-8 p.m. Candidates will answer questions from the chamber’s Government Relations Committee Task Force. Candidates Victor Dobrin and Philip Stokes from District 5 will participate, as will Pete Emrich, a District 4 candidate who is unopposed. The forum will live on our Facebook Page and broadcast on WKDW Radio 97.5 FM. The AMVETS Post 312 sell food and beverages and all proceeds will benefit the post.
CORPORATE BOWLING CHALLENGE
Signups are open for the Corporate Bowling Challenge Tournament, organized as a fundraiser by the 2022 Leadership North Port Class. It’s 1 to 4 p.m. July 23 at Treasure Lanes, 1059 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Businesses will compete for the coveted Corporate Bowling Tournament Trophy. The tournament consists of three games, food, drinks, entertainment, raffle prizes, silent auction and much more. The cost is $250 per team of four players. Get involved as a participant, a sponsor, or donate an auction prize. Proceeds support Family Promise of South Sarasota County, North Port Art Center, Caribbean American Cultural Connections and other nonprofits to be added. For more information, please call Tricia Bramble at 347-292-1810 or Dale Abbot at 941-661-0089.
BACK TO SCHOOL BASH
The North Port Young Professionals have planned their second free Back to School Bash for noon to 6 p.m. July 30 at the North Port City Green. Buy tickets for games, bounce houses, rock climbing wall, dunk tank, face painting, food, drinks and more. There will be live entertainment throughout the day. Police and firefighters will have vehicles and demonstrations. Food trucks will be available. The event will continue from 7 to 10 p.m. with live entertainment including the No Filter Band. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Back-to-school supply donations are being accepted. Proceeds will go to local North Port Schools to help families with school supplies and uniforms. For more information, please email npyoungprofessionals@gmail.com.
FISH needs volunteers
FISH of North Port, a nonprofit volunteer organization that provides rides for North Port residents, is in urgent need of volunteers. Drivers take North Port residents to medical appointments in North Port, Englewood, Port Charlotte and Venice. Many volunteers are returning north for the season, however clients live here full time. Volunteers are needed to drive and dispatch. It's about 2-3 hours per week, Monday through Friday to drive on a day that is convenient for them. Drivers may turn down a request if it is not convenient. Mileage will be reimbursed if requested. Driver qualifications are a valid driver license and a licensed vehicle in good working condition. To learn more, contact Bruce Isbell at 941-429-8945.
Clothing Closet is open
The Children's Community Clothing Closet is now open 6-8 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon at Sam Shapos Way, North Port. Parents can get 10 free outfits for their child, teen. Items include new clothing for infants, children, teens and adults, school uniforms, household items, books, shoes, accessories, booster seats, toys and more. Donations of new or gently used clothing are welcome. For more information, call 941-223-7120.
