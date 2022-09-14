The Lemon Bay Historical Society will welcome Samantha Gentrup, a local teacher and environmental advocate, who will speak about People for Trees, a grass-roots nonprofit that is celebrating 25 years of promoting the many benefits of trees. This informational talk is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Historic Green Street Church, 510 Indiana Ave., Englewood. Admission is free but donations for the upkeep of the iconic building will be appreciated. For more information visit lemonbayhistory.com.
Friends book sale
The Friends of the North Port Library will have a book sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 18-19 at the library, 13800 S. Tamiami Trail. Members (including new members) can come to the presale from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 17. Anyone can join as a member that day. The friends are accepting donations of quality books that can be dropped off at the bookstore before the sale. They also need volunteers for the sale and the store. For more information, call 941-861-1315 or email nearykat@hotmail.com.
Woman's Club bazaar
The Lemon Bay Woman's Club will have its annual holiday bazaar, set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11-12 at the club house, 51 N Maple St., Englewood. Club members make handmade crafts, candles, jewelry, angels and other low-cost cards and gifts. The money helps operate the 100 year-old-building and charitable women's organizations.
Rotonda Oktoberfest
The Rotary Club of Rotonda will present the first Oktoberfest Meet & Greet, set for 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 8 at Rotonda Golf & Country Club's Hills Clubhouse, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Enjoy brats, beers and much more. Bring the family and meet the Rotarians. For more details, email RotaryRotonda@gmail.com.
Bingo at San Pedro
Bingo games resume Sept. 16 in the activity center at San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Sponsored by the Holy Name Society, the games are open to all. Doors open at 4 p.m. Refreshments are available. For more information, call 941-429-6602.
Beach cleanup
Gasparilla Vacations partnered with Barrier Island Parks Society is hosting a volunteer beach clean-up from 8 to 11 a.m. Sept. 18 at 5th Street Beach, Boca Grande. Volunteers can sign up here and choose a Boca Grande site at www.klcb.org/events/coastal-cleanup. Registered volunteers will receive a T-shirt. Gloves and trash bags will be provided. Contact Rob at 941-964-1426 or rob@go2boca.com.
Bridge games
The newly formed and member-owned Greater Venice Duplicate Club is holding ACBL-sanctioned games at Christ Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Games are 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. Cost is $8. If you want to play but need a partner, call club manager Margaret Tominosky at 941-223-3712. To learn more, visit bridgewebs.com.
Flea market
The North Port Senior Center will have flea market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept 24 at 4940 Pan America Blvd. Cost to sell your stuff is $10 per table. Bingo, card games and more at the center. Call 941-426-2204.
Community yard sales
North Port Parks & Recreation will have two community yard sales, set for Sept. 17 and Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. to noon at the City Center Front Green, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Table space to sell household items is $10, and some tables are available to rent for $5. The Crafter’s Corner features handmade items from local vendors. For more information, visit CityOfNorthPort.com/YardSale or call 941-429-PARK(7275) and select option #2.
Mother & Son Night
North Port's annual Mother & Son Night is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Scout House, 5845 Greenwood Ave. Try archery, fire building, and challenge mom to outdoor games. Attendees can cook their dinners, snacks and dessert over the fire they help build. Grandmothers, aunts, guardians, and mother figures are all welcome. It's $20 per couple and $10 per additional person. Preregistration is required and open to kids from kindergarten through sixth grade at bit.ly/NPMotherSonNight. For more information, visit CityOfNorthPort.com/MotherAndSon or call 941-429-PARK(7275).
Father-daughter Sweetheart Ball
North Port Parks & Recreation's father-daughter Sweetheart Ball is 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 14 the George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way. Take “A Walk Among the Stars” for an evening of Hollywood glam; including dancing, refreshments, entertainment. Grandfathers, uncles, guardians, and father figures are welcome with their little sweethearts. Semi-formal attire is recommended. Does your child prefer quieter spaces? Sensory hour is from 6-7 p.m. featuring less-intense music and lighting. A sensory-friendly area, sponsored by Clara’s Clubhouse, will be available throughout the evening. It's $20 per couple, $10 for additional attendee. Register at http://bit.ly/SweetheartBall or at the Morgan or Mullen activity centers, or visit CityOfNorthPort.com/SweetheartBall.
FISH needs volunteers
FISH of North Port, a nonprofit volunteer organization that provides rides for North Port residents, is in urgent need of volunteers. Drivers take North Port residents to medical appointments in North Port, Englewood, Port Charlotte and Venice. Many volunteers are returning north for the season, however clients live here full time. Volunteers are needed to drive and dispatch. It's about 2-3 hours per week, Monday through Friday to drive on a day that is convenient for them. Drivers may turn down a request if it is not convenient. Mileage will be reimbursed if requested. Driver qualifications are a valid driver license and a licensed vehicle in good working condition. To learn more, contact Bruce Isbell at 941-429-8945.
Clothing Closet is open
The Children's Community Clothing Closet is now open 6-8 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Sam Shapos Way, North Port. Parents can get 10 free outfits for their child, teen. Items include new clothing for infants, children, teens and adults, school uniforms, household items, books, shoes, accessories, booster seats, toys and more. Donations of new or gently used clothing are welcome. For more information, call 941-223-7120.
