Historic Green Street Church event

The Lemon Bay Historical Society will welcome Samantha Gentrup, a local teacher and environmental advocate, who will speak about People for Trees, a grass-roots nonprofit that is celebrating 25 years of promoting the many benefits of trees. This informational talk is set for 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Historic Green Street Church, 510 Indiana Ave., Englewood. Admission is free but donations for the upkeep of the iconic building will be appreciated. For more information visit lemonbayhistory.com.

Friends book sale

The Friends of the North Port Library will have a book sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 18-19 at the library, 13800 S. Tamiami Trail. Members (including new members) can come to the presale from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 17. Anyone can join as a member that day. The friends are accepting donations of quality books that can be dropped off at the bookstore before the sale. They also need volunteers for the sale and the store. For more information, call 941-861-1315 or email nearykat@hotmail.com.

Woman's Club bazaar 

The Lemon Bay Woman's Club will have its annual holiday bazaar, set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11-12 at the club house, 51 N Maple St., Englewood. Club members make handmade crafts, candles, jewelry, angels and other low-cost cards and gifts. The money helps operate the 100 year-old-building and charitable women's organizations.


