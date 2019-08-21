Englewood lost a native son and one of its best poets.
And I lost a good friend whom I already miss.
Richard Brobst, 58, died Monday evening at Sarasota Memorial Hospital after a long battle with a variety of illnesses.
He was a talented poet, songwriter and musician. In "Learning the Language," published by Wraparound South in 2017, Richard wrote:
They are rare, these moments
When you understand that the earth
Will open for you
And you will be allowed
To leave only so many words,
And you have spent so much time
On the wrong ones.
Fortunately, Richard, more often than not, chose the right words, none so well as he did in "Placida," published in "Inherited Roles" (Anabiosis Press) the first of his four chapbooks, and later reprinted in the anthology "Florida in Poetry," edited by Jane Anderson Jones and Maurice O'Sullivan, published by Pineapple Press in 1997.
Richard's "Placida," I can argue, stands up to Wallace Stevens' "Idea of Order in Key West," one of the best 20th century poems set in Florida. But unlike Stevens, Richard's "Placida," set in the commercial fishing era of the Fishery in Placida, is written from the perspective of a Florida native, not a winter visitor.
Richard was also a talented songwriter and musician who recorded his CD collection "Might Be Today" in Nashville. He played at various local venues on Dearborn Street and elsewhere. For several years, he and his wife, Pam, also owned and operated the Guitar Cottage on West Dearborn.
Richard attended the University of Florida where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in 1988. While at UF, Richard and Richard Smyth founded and co-edited the Albatross poetry journal, which has printed the works of major American poets.
After graduating from UF, Richard returned to Englewood and was hired as a Port Charlotte High School teacher. He taught English courses, creative writing, edited student publications and organized poetry workshops and readings. He also taught at the YMCA and served as the head of Sarasota County's alternative education program for six years.
Richard and I first met in the early 1990s, soon after I moved here from Miami. We discovered our poems had appeared together in several literary publications since the late 1980s. I like to say our poems met before we did. Our friendship grew out of our love for poetry.
Richard is survived by Pam (Millace) Brobst, his wife of 32 years; his daughter Rebecca and her husband, Dan Kempler; his sons Michael Brobst, Gage Brobst and his wife Sara; his mother Silva and his step-father Earl Warren; his father, Jerry Brobst. He has four grandchilden. He was preceded in death by his sister Cindy.
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral & Cremation Services. Call 941-474-5575 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.