ENGLEWOOD — An Englewood man and member of the Proud Boys was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday for this role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Daniel Lyons Scott, 29, was sentenced to 60 months in prison and 36 months of supervised release, according to the U.S. Justice Department.


   
