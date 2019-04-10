Dianne Clark the CEO of Englewood Area Board of Realtors, left, met with Leslie Edwards, a representative for Kids’ Needs Greater Englewood, to present a check to become a hole sponsor for the Kids Needs’ annual golf tournament. Kids’ Needs helps local children and their families with living necessities including shoes, socks, undergarments, toiletries, school supplies, and new or like-new clothing. Kids’ Needs additionally provides summer camp scholarships to families that qualify. The tournament is scheduled for Saturday at Oyster Creek Golf and Country Club. For more information, visitkidsneedsenglewood.co
m or call 941-468-2110 and ask for Leslie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.