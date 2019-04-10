Dianne Clark the CEO of Englewood Area Board of Realtors, left, met with Leslie Edwards, a representative for Kids’ Needs Greater Englewood, to present a check to become a hole sponsor for the Kids Needs’ annual golf tournament. Kids’ Needs helps local children and their families with living necessities including shoes, socks, undergarments, toiletries, school supplies, and new or like-new clothing. Kids’ Needs additionally provides summer camp scholarships to families that qualify. The tournament is scheduled for Saturday at Oyster Creek Golf and Country Club. For more information, visit

m or call 941-468-2110 and ask for Leslie.