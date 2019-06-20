By Tonya Burgess-Crouch
Englewood Area Board of Realtors
Englewood Area Board of Realtors’ Community Outreach Committee chair Sharon Badrian and several committee members celebrated the completion of a Habitat for Humanity Home in Port Charlotte recently. Members of the EABOR volunteered during the home’s construction.
The committee presented new Habitat homeowner Vania Senat and her family with a gift basket filled with household necessities and $50 gift cards for each of the children. The Habitat for Humanity home dedication was full of laughter, happiness, and warm wishes for the new homeowner.
Englewood Area Board of Realtors is proud to continue supporting this organization with helping families pursue the dream of home ownership. For more about the local Board of Realtors, visit www.EnglewoodAreaBoardofRealtors.com. For information about the local Habitat for Humanity chapter, visit www.habitat.org/us-fl/punta-gorda/charlotte-county-hfh-fl.
