Members of the Lemon Bay Rotary Sunset Club add mulch to one of the landscape beds at Englewood Elementary School on Saturday morning. Pictured are, from left Quinn Morrow, Tom Krause, Emerson King and Travis Pickett.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Members of the Englewood Rotary Sunset Club and their helpers pose in front of Englewood Elementary School on Saturday morning during their beautification project at the school.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Englewood Elementary School principal Curt Schwartz, left, and Tom Hinck, president of the Rotary of Englewood Sunset Club, see big improvements at the school as the beautification project progresses.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY SUNSET ROTARY
Emerson King waters newly planted landscape plants at Englewood Elementary School on Saturday morning.
ENGLEWOOD — The members of the Rotary of Englewood Sunset Club and some of its helpers swarmed Englewood Elementary School bright and early Saturday, armed with shovels, rakes, brooms and hoses.
They brought in dozens of brand-new landscape plants, tons of mulch and manpower to help beautify the campus.
They also brought thousands of dollars in school supplies the club donated for teachers and students.
By the time they were done for the day, the school’s three landscape beds were completely upgraded, the mosaic mural on the front of the building was repaired and stabilized, and the campus sported a clean, new look.
Freshening up the three landscape beds was phase one of the project for Englewood Elementary School, said Tom Hinck, the club’s president.
More work is in the works.
“This whole year, the club is trying to give back to the community as much as we can, as often as we can,” said Tom Hinck, the club’s president.
Hinck said the club is working with the Sarasota County Schools to replace an area of bare dirt in a playground with clean, new artificial turf.
The club members have similar plans for projects for other sites around town.
Lemon Bay High School, Veterans of Foreign War Post 10178 on North McCall Road and the Englewood Elks Club are all on the list.
