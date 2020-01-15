The Chadwick family settled in Englewood at the beginning of the 20th century. They ran a very successful fish business here and in Punta Gorda.
Over the years they acquired a large amount of land on Manasota Key. In 1926 they started developing their property, which was called the Chadwick Beach Subdivision.
At first they ferried perspective customers from the mainland to the Key by boat, but they soon decided it would be advantageous to put in bridges across Lemon Bay.
By 1927, the Chadwicks’ private bridges were in use. There were two bridges, as there are today. One was a large one going from the mainland to what we now call Sandpiper Key. A shorter one connected Sandpiper to Manasota Key.
A house was built for family newlyweds, Gerry and Beryl Chadwick, to live in for the purpose of collecting tolls. Also built was a tiny toll house.
Their daughter Mary Kay Chadwick Krantz says, “They built a house there at the end of the bridge (on Sandpiper Key). Steve Chadwick, my granddaddy, needed someone to take tolls, so Momma took the tolls at the end of the big bridge.
“It took 50 cents for you to go across. People were honest back then. Everybody stopped. It was a one-way bridge then. It was wooden and made a lot of noise. Probably Momma could just hear the cars coming and she would go out to meet them. My granddaddy Steve was a very generous person, so maybe he let them keep the tolls. I don’t know for sure.
Larry Chadwick, Mary Kay’s brother, lived in the bridge house as a child. He says he thinks, “The tolls went to Granddad and his brothers to offset the cost of the bridge, but can you imagine, back then, how many cars came across the bridge in one day? Five, maybe?
“To build that bridge they brought in a dredge. If you go on the mainland where the Red Pelican shop used to be, (now the Beach Bistro), well, they filled in from there to the end of the big bridge and from the other end of the big bridge to the little bridge. They filled all that in — that was originally just wet island.
Mary Kay adds, “You go down toward the little bridge today and you look on either side. That whole island (Sandpiper Key) was like that — it was not really an island — it was just a mangrove swamp.
The Florida Land Boom ended in the late 1920s and the stock market crashed. Mary Kay says, “Grandaddy had been a millionaire and he lost everything. The man he hired to build the bridges — well, the man just left, and left his equipment. The bridge was finished except for the abutments, so they (the Chadwick brothers) decided to go ahead and finish the abutments. I don’t know for sure if they finished paying for the bridge or not — the man they owed the money to had left and nobody had any money.
Capt. Clay Chadwick, Mary Kay’s uncle, worked on the bridges. He remembered, “The bridges cost the Chadwick family $48,000 — a huge sum of money for the 1920s. My family paid every penny of it.”
Although no bridge was ever officially named after the Chadwicks, recognition has been given to the family by naming Englewood’s main public beach Chadwick Beach Park. Also, I kid you not, a very rare little mouse that lives on Manasota Key, although not seen very recently, is named after the Chadwick family.
