After six months of weekend lessons and practice sessions with Mr. Hast Hoadley, the Englewood Pram Fleet Kids were ready to make their public debut.
It was a Saturday afternoon, Dec. 3, 1955. The local Pram Association was about to have its first regatta in Lemon Bay. The old wooden bridge, half of which still remains as the Bill Anger Fishing Pier, was lined with locals, tourists and visitors from Venice. The bridge could serve as the viewing platform since the Intracoastal Waterway had not yet arrived in Lemon Bay.
Englewood had invited the Venice Pram Fleet to participate and they had accepted.
The community wasn’t very big in those days, so this was the kind of charming small-town story that made front-page headlines in the Englewood Herald newspaper: “Venice accepts invitation!” The town had been abuzz for weeks over the up-and-coming regatta. There was much discussion over how the local kids would perform since the Venice fleet was more experienced.
Bob Johnson remembered the Pram Fleet well.
“Hast Hoadley had heard about the sailing program for kids the Optimist Club sponsored,” Johnson said. “We thought Englewood kids would have fun with the program — after all they were already comfortable around the water, had grown up swimming, boating, fishing.
“Hoadley was a perfect teacher for the kids, he was a real sailor. There were quite a few of us around here then that did a lot of serious sailing. Hoadley had a nice schooner he kept up in Venice. He had won a trophy in a race he did from St. Pete to Havana in 1955. As a matter of fact, a group of us from Englewood — John Bass, myself, Sutton, Johnson, who owned the lumber yard, and a couple of others — sailed to Havana with Hoadley on that same boat in 1957.”
Optimist International was found in 1919. Its purpose was to work with young people. It sponsored and instigated many different programs as it still does today. It’s motto: “Bringing out the best in kids.”
Johnson said: “Although there was not an Optimist Club in Englewood, the nearest was Venice, they were the official sponsor of Lemon Bay’s fleet. At the time they had pram fleets all over the county.”
In those days, Bob Johnson’s Boat Building and Cabinet Shop was well known in the area. He committed to building the mini sailboats for the newly formed group.
“I think that first year I built more than 50 prams, ‘course a lot were for other groups. Venice had a fleet, Punta Gorda, Clearwater. I built ‘em at my house, I could deliver ‘em, but some people would come and get them and stick ‘em in their rumble seats, which a lot of cars still had then.
“I got the plans from the Optimist Club. The prams were eight feet long,” Johnson said. “They had a blunt end, a center board, a rudder and a mast we called a sprits or a spritsail. In other words, the sail is held up with a little pole and you lashed it on to the bottom of the mast to hold it up. It was an easy rig for the kids. The idea was one person to a boat. It was a nice little boat to sail, really.
“I had a sail maker up in Sarasota. I sold those little boats including the sail, unpainted for $65. I didn’t make any money, I enjoyed doing it. Here’s the way it worked. I built ‘em, and then a local business or sponsor would buy ‘em, donate them to the sailing club, like Roy Walton and his wife ‘Kewpie Doll,’ they owned the Poinciana Apartments on South McCall Road. The kids would help paint them, sometimes the business would paint their name on the boat. The kids didn’t have to put out any money at all.
“The name was always a bit of a mystery to us. The pram was a class of sailboat — small, sturdy, basic, a learner type of boat designed by the Optimist Club. I think pram is an British word used for a tender.
“Safety was the thing we preached more than anything. Be cautious, study the situation before you jump in. I had a little 5-horsepower outboard and I would stay out there with the kids while they were sailing, in case something happened. But we never had any accidents.”
The regatta day turned out to be perfect, sunny with just the right amount of wind. It was a thrilling sight indeed to see the mini-sized white sails propelling the one-man prams across the blue waters of Lemon Bay. Most viewers had never seen a pram race before and were astonished at the skill of the young captains of the crafts who ranged in age from 8 to 14.
When the scores were tallied up, the more experienced Venice fleet won by only two points. The Englewood Pram Fleet Kids, all 15 of them, half girls, half boys, were ecstatic and they had the admiration of the whole town.
