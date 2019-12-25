If relaxing, having fun, enjoying good food and listening to great live music over the weekend is the plan, we have exactly what you need at the third annual Englewood Seafood & Music Festival in Pioneer Park, in Englewood.
Dates of the festivities are Jan. 24-26. The fun and relaxation starts from 4-10 p.m. Friday evening and continues from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. The event is produced by Paragon Festivals in association with Sarasota County Government.
Choose your foods from a diverse menu of seafood, meat and vegetarian dishes, all cooked fresh on site by local restaurants and food purveyors. Seafood dishes are prepared using only the freshest local and sustainable ocean resources from the Florida Gulf Coast. Select from a diversity of side dishes and desserts. Liquid refreshment includes selections of alcoholic, non-alcoholic and fruit drinks along with sodas and bottled water.
While immersed in great food, listen to some of Florida’s top musical groups from genres such as R&B, blues, jazz, rock and Caribbean sounds. Friday night performers are: West Coast Steel Pan Band (jazz, Caribbean), Big Night Out (dance, rock, alternative) and Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio (rock, soul). Saturday performances are by: Jack’d Up (rock, pop, dance, alternative rock), The Whole Band featuring Callie Chappell (Americana, rock, variety), RJ Howson (R&B, blues, rock), the Billy Rice Band (country rock) and JP Soars & The Red Hots (soul, blues). Sunday performances are by: Triggerfish (pop, rock, country), The Verge (classic rock 70s to present) and Fleetwood Max (Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band).
During breaks between performances, enjoy time shopping a marketplace of fine arts, crafts and select products and food items.
NOTE: Bands and performance times subject to change.
