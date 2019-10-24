Englewood students benefit from night out Oct 24, 2019 Updated 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 8 Keith Rowley, center, checks out his winning tickets to a golf course, at the fundraiser organized by his friend Dan Weinfeld, right, and others in the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary. ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH Sarah Goodwin co-owner of the Barberstry, gives Key Agency owner Dave Dignam a massage during the fundraiser. ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH Taylor Meals, president of the Olde Englewood Village Association and supporter of the Englewood Elementary School robotics program, pulls a winning ticket for a gift from the Sunrise Rotary. ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH Bob Teel, a 65-year Englewood resident, puffs on a cigar. ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH From left: Tricia Buckstein, music teacher, Dawn Hink, art teacher, stand with their boss Mark Grossenbacher, principal of Englewood Elementary School. ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH Custom Mortgage employee Angie Piloto volunteers as a bartender at the fundraiser. ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH Lily Paulsen, a new employee at the Barberstry, works on Jonathan Varner, a longtime Englewood resident. PHOTO PROVIDED Volunteer bar tender and Custom Mortgage employee Nicole Stiver hands a guest a drink. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.