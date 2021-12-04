Everyone is invited to enjoy the 30th annual Englewood United Methodist Church Community Christmas Dinner.
The traditional free Christmas Day feast will be safely presented with limited-contact for the second year. To make reservations needed only for delivery to the homebound, call 941-474-5588 Extension 101 now is preferred, but no later than noon Christmas Day; and leave name and call-back phone number only.
All others, between 12 noon-2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 25, follow signs around the 700 E. Dearborn Church parking lot to quickly place and receive your order. Donations are appreciated by not required.
For information only, call 941-474-5588 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday.
PHOTO CAPTION ~ Please use one or both of the attached photos in addition to and/or with the press release, starting as soon as and covered as frequently as possible for the broadest audience. We also need coverage on CHRISTMAS DAY as well.
Just a few of last year’s hundreds of volunteers who make each of Englewood United Methodist Church’s free Christmas Dinners possible. For the second year, safety precautions are in place to present this 30th annual traditional feast on December 25th by on-the-spot quick order and pick up following signs around the 700 E. Dearborn parking lot between 12 noon-2 p.m. Make reservations required only for delivery to homebound people by calling 941-474-5588 extension 101, preferred made now but no later than noon Christmas Day.
