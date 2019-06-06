The Englewood Area Board of Realtors Young Professionals Network awarded three scholarships to Lemon Bay High School Seniors. The EABOR scholarship fund awarded each student with $1,000, raised through fundraising efforts over the past year. The fund is for students who plan on attending trade schools. Pictured are Young Professionals Traci Hamill and Luz Serrano presenting scholarship awards to Lemon Bay Seniors Cierra Jones, Zachary MacDonald and Taylor Roddick.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.