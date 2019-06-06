The Englewood Area Board of Realtors Young Professionals Network awarded three scholarships to Lemon Bay High School Seniors. The EABOR scholarship fund awarded each student with $1,000, raised through fundraising efforts over the past year. The fund is for students who plan on attending trade schools. Pictured are Young Professionals Traci Hamill and Luz Serrano presenting scholarship awards to Lemon Bay Seniors Cierra Jones, Zachary MacDonald and Taylor Roddick.