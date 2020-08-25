ENGLEWOOD — A developer is applying for a zoning change that would bring 12 homes to a 2.6-acre parcel near Indian Mound Park in Englewood.
Steve Witt of Witts End Holdings LLC, submitted a preliminary plan for a 12-home Witt Park Enclave between Cowles Street and Magnolia Avenue, and behind First Baptist Church of Englewood.
As part of the approval process, the developer must set up a workshop to present his plans to neighbors. Because of concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be done online using the Zoom application.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. tonight (Aug. 26).
The current zoning for the property is single-family residential, which allows nine homes there. The developer is requesting a change that would allow 12 homes.
A Facebook group calling itself Save Old Englewood has stated its opposition to the change, asking people to attend the meeting, either by Zoom or by call in to 1-646-876-9923.
The developer's consultant, Brian Lichterman of Vision Planning & Design, submitted preliminary plans to the Sarasota County's Development Review Committee in July. The committee consists of staff from various departments in Sarasota County government. They review the plan for technical requirements like stormwater plans and provisions for water, sewer and sidewalks.
One note on the Witt Park plan could require 5-foot sidewalks on all streets abutting the enclave.
Another note states a Cultural Assessment Survey will be required. The note refers to proximity of land to "several archaeological sites in the immediate facility," a reference to Indian Mound Park, which is less than a block away. The Witt property is "considered to have a high probability of containing significant cultural resources," staff members noted.
Indian Mound Park contains the historically significant Paulsen Point Midden, a mound that was developed by native people over 2,400 years, beginning in 1000 A.D. Archaeologists excavated the remains of 12 people buried at the site, and collected pieces of stone tools and pot sherds in the 1960s, according to Sarasota County documents.
Before the land can be rezoned, the developer must submit a formal application that will be reviewed by Sarasota County Planning Department staff and will go before the county's Planning Review Committee. A zoning change would have to be approved by the Sarasota County Commission.
