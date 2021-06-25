ENGLEWOOD — Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies made three arrests involving a burglary and car theft on Englewood's Basel Lane.
Officers filed charges against Brent Kern, 37, Michael Sealy, 41, and Destiney Leann Nickell, 23, who were arrested Thursday, the CCSO reported.
The burglary and theft of a blue Chrysler Sebring occurred June 12 at a home on Basel Lane. A deputy spotted the car on Placida Road, when it pulled in front of him, causing him to slam on his brakes. The officer later found the car in a parking lot of the Dollar General and confirmed it was stolen. When the deputy went into the store, an employee said three people came in and left by the back door.
Using Dollar General video surveillance, deputies identified Kern, Sealy and Nickell. Investigators found several stolen items in the car, and notes by the suspects "discussing their plan."
The three were charged with grand theft of motor vehicle, armed burglary and grand theft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.